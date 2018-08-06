Mzansi shares heartfelt condolences for Khensani Maseko

Just a few days into women's month, another tragedy has rocked Mzansi after it emerged that a young woman took her own life after allegedly being raped.

News of Khensani Maseko's suicide dominated most social media platforms on Sunday, after people discovered she had left a suicide note on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

According to EWN, Rhodes University's communication and advancement division said Khensani died at her family home in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

It is alleged that Khensani committed suicide after she was raped in May this year.