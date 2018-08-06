TshisaLIVE

Mzansi shares heartfelt condolences for Khensani Maseko

#RIPKhensaniMaseko

06 August 2018 - 09:19 By Chrizelda Kekana
Khensani Maseko left a heartbreaking suicide note on Instagram.
Khensani Maseko left a heartbreaking suicide note on Instagram.
Image: Via Instagram

Just a few days into women's month, another tragedy has rocked Mzansi after it emerged that a young woman took her own life after allegedly being raped. 

News of Khensani Maseko's suicide dominated most social media platforms on Sunday, after people discovered she had left a suicide note on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

According to EWN, Rhodes University's communication and advancement division said  Khensani died at her family home in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

It is alleged that Khensani committed suicide after she was raped in May this year.

🎯

A post shared by Khensani Maseko (@_khensani_) on

NO ONE DESERVES TO BE RAPED!!

A post shared by Khensani Maseko (@_khensani_) on

The young woman, who was a student at Rhodes University, formed part of the Rhodes Independent Electoral Board 2018 among other things. Those who knew her personally have expressed how beautiful she was as a person and how she spoke fondly of the dreams she had.  

Several high-profile personalities and people from all walks of life have filled social media with an outpouring of tributes in Khensani's honour. 

The circumstances surrounding Khensani's death has left Mzansi heartbroken. 

Thenjiwe Moseley: Disney lies to us, we don’t need a prince to save us...

"To be a woman is to be a strong and resilient being who is able to handle anything that comes her way. I don’t need to be saved or rescued," said ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Mshoza has 'forgiven' her estranged hubby & still checks up on him

Mshoza is in a good space and getting gigs, like at the Kwaito and House Music Awards.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

'I thank God I could fight cos I beat them up' - OPW's Nomsa reflects on attempted rape

Nomsa said she's yet to recover from almost being raped.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Bonnie Mbuli wants to engage with Mzansi on 'living with depression'

Bonnie wants to take time out to help address the scourge of depression.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Khanyi and Tebogo together again TshisaLIVE
  2. One Year Later | Simz Ngema lets go of her wedding ring TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why Pearl Modiadie cancelled her wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. Foreign chicken or drinks request: What in the world does Huku mean? TshisaLIVE
  5. Skeem Saam's Pretty opens up about harassment in the industry TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X