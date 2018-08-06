OPINION | The depression stigma is still very real in 2018

Over the past year Skolopad has become known for her outrageous red carpet antics and loves showing a bit of skin. So what?

Does that make her challenges any less important to the next person. Well it shouldn't.

But that didn't stop people's negative comments about the overdose being a way to "just make the news".

For someone who has battled depression for the past six years, these comments left me speechless. It's one of the main reasons people, including myself, don't speak out about mental health issues.

It's because of the fear of being judged by society that most people, especially in the black communities, deal with the demons in silence. Until one day those demons get the better of them.

What you should know is that most people don't know that those close to them are suffering until it is too late. Until that "looking for attention" does work.

As a 32-year-old Indian female, I believe there is very little understanding around mental health. I've never spoken about this in fear of judgement. Only my closest people know about my journey because I was too afraid of 'being looked at in a different light.'

It is about time that we (depression sufferers) break free from this stigma and it is about time that the rest of you change the way you think.

Even though there is help available, most people suffer in silence and in the end, suicide can seem like a far better option than facing people's comments and being judged.