The one #UthandoNoxolo confession Twitter wants to cancel

Jub Jub's reality show Uthando Noxolo is all about mending broken relationships and finding forgiveness, but fans were left shook when a woman wanted to forgive her husband for cheating on her.

Viewers weren't in a very forgiving mood and were quarter to cancelling the show.

Sinako approached the show to help save her marriage, where it was revealed that her husband had another wife that she apparently didn't know about.

Tired of the drama, Sinako wanted to forgive and forget.