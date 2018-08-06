TshisaLIVE

The one #UthandoNoxolo confession Twitter wants to cancel

06 August 2018 - 11:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Jub Jub is the host of 'Uthando Noxolo'.
Jub Jub's reality show Uthando Noxolo is all about mending broken relationships and finding forgiveness, but fans were left shook when a woman wanted to forgive her husband for cheating on her. 

Viewers weren't in a very forgiving mood and were quarter to cancelling the show. 

Sinako approached the show to help save her marriage, where it was revealed that her husband had another wife that she apparently didn't know about.

Tired of the drama, Sinako wanted to forgive and forget. 

As Mzansi celebrates women's month, Twitter users filled social media timelines slamming Sinako for forgiving her husband, who they reckon could pull the same trick again. 

Twitter psychologists also dismissed Sinako's suggestions that she was staying in the relationship for the sake of her kids, telling her that it might do more harm than good.

Tweeps advised sis to get the first ticket out of that relationship and forget about asking for forgiveness.

