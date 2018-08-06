The one #UthandoNoxolo confession Twitter wants to cancel
Jub Jub's reality show Uthando Noxolo is all about mending broken relationships and finding forgiveness, but fans were left shook when a woman wanted to forgive her husband for cheating on her.
Viewers weren't in a very forgiving mood and were quarter to cancelling the show.
Sinako approached the show to help save her marriage, where it was revealed that her husband had another wife that she apparently didn't know about.
Tired of the drama, Sinako wanted to forgive and forget.
Would forgiving a cheating spouse who has a love child save a marriage? Sinako believes this first step will lead to her husband to spending more time and money on their family instead of their affair. Today at 21:30 on Moja Love Tv Ch #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/fuXK0ITSxH— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) August 5, 2018
As Mzansi celebrates women's month, Twitter users filled social media timelines slamming Sinako for forgiving her husband, who they reckon could pull the same trick again.
Twitter psychologists also dismissed Sinako's suggestions that she was staying in the relationship for the sake of her kids, telling her that it might do more harm than good.
Tweeps advised sis to get the first ticket out of that relationship and forget about asking for forgiveness.
The things women go through in the name of marriage #uthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/oKucKUnHeq— 10DO Rasmall (@10doRasmall) August 5, 2018
The husband keeps cheating, had a child with another woman and keeps disrespecting her?— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) August 5, 2018
LEAVE HIM!!!! #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/l6NQcAiz9b
Never stay in the marriage for the sake of children, you'll live to resent them. #UthandoNoxolo— Mashudu (@JustMashudu) August 5, 2018
Dribbling has really become a norm hey..#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/01NwS63tmU— ʙᴀᴇʙ ʙᴏʏ. 🕊 (@_____tumi) August 5, 2018
Dear Boys and Girls— SweetestTaboo (@LeeThato2) August 5, 2018
You can be Fool for love but not a Slave for it. Crap is crap. Nonsense is nonsense. Love is love....There's a difference🙌🙌🙌🙌 Powerful words from JubJub #UthandoNoxolo
She’s writing to the show because she wants to forgive her husband for cheating on her? #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/PhYgIZmFT6— mpumz (@MpumzNgwenya) August 5, 2018
Wait a min. Brother cheats while he has 3 kids & he ends up having a child. And he doesn't show remorse.— FREEZER❄ (@JhastN30) August 5, 2018
Le "I am Sorry" , doesn't come out.#UthandoNoxolo
Imagine that you the first wife and you find out about the Second wife and the side chick #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/GHmodCXuuV— NZY: Under Pressure Coming Soon (@NarcatiQ_soul) August 5, 2018