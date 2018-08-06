TshisaLIVE

Thenjiwe Moseley: Disney lies to us, we don’t need a prince to save us...

06 August 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thenjiwe Moseley believes women have supernatural strength.
Thenjiwe Moseley believes women have supernatural strength.
Image: Via instagram/ThenjiweMoseley

Even though women face several challenges on a daily basis, actress and comedian Thenjiwe Moseley is convinced that women were created with enough superpower and inner-strength to win at this life thing. 

Chatting to TshisaLIVE while she was on her way to Edinburgh for the biggest annual comedy festival, held in Scotland every August, Thenjiwe shared that women needed to believe in their inner-superpowers. 

She added that fairytales lied to girls all over the world by implying that they need a prince to rescue them.

"As a woman I have so many amazing superpowers. Being a woman is a truly amazing thing. To be a woman is to be a strong and resilient being, who is able to handle anything that comes her way. I don’t need to be saved or rescued. I am not a damsel. Disney lies to us, we don’t need prince's to save us, they need us just to stay alive."

Thenjiwe explained that as a woman, she was so many things to so many people, which she believed is a supernatural strength.

She said her ability to shift into so many different characters - from mother, daughter, sister, ex-wife, girlfriend, straight to a CEO and still give all roles her undivided attention and commitment, was a power like no other. 

The actress also pointed out that above all else, if anybody ever wanted to dispute the heroes women are, giving life to a child was all the proof needed. 

"I literally have the power to create life. As women, we are the vessels of actual life, if we decided to end human existence we could all just abstain, use contraceptives or abort. Our bodies are incredible, mind blowing things and if that’s not a superpower what the heck is?" Thenjiwe asked.

"As a black woman who was born during the apartheid era and was schooled through bantu education, I have the power to break the glass ceiling with my bare hands. I am out there every day fighting to be an equal, performing on international stages with people from all over the world, most cannot believe that I was taught English in IsiZulu. I am tearing down ceiling and taking my place at the top so that all the little girls growing up in the township can know that their dreams are valid."

Yaaasss queen! 

Dumi Masilela’s unheard music includes heartfelt song to Simz

The song is a love song from a young husband to his new bride.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'I don't wanna disappoint my baby' -Skolopad reflects on overdose

Skolopad says her greatest fear is disappointing the most important people in her life.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

The Queen's Mjekejeke hits back: People think I am simple & naive

"I hear people talking about me behind my back, like when I am at the bank and communicating in English they get surprised," says Sipho Manzini.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Skeem Saam's Pretty opens up about harassment in the industry

Lerato Marabe gives back and speaks out.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Khanyi and Tebogo together again TshisaLIVE
  2. One Year Later | Simz Ngema lets go of her wedding ring TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why Pearl Modiadie cancelled her wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. Foreign chicken or drinks request: What in the world does Huku mean? TshisaLIVE
  5. Skeem Saam's Pretty opens up about harassment in the industry TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X