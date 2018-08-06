TshisaLIVE

This OPW couple's love story had Twitter in their feels

06 August 2018 - 10:04 By Kyle Zeeman
Vezi and Zandile Ntuli tied the knot this week on 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Vezi and Zandile Ntuli tied the knot this week on 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Image: Via Our Perfect Wedding Twitter

Remember when Twitter crowned Maps the bae of the year? Well, tweeps have just revoked that title so they can give it to Our Perfect Wedding's Vezi Ntuli.

The groom, who married his missus Zandile on the show this weekend, had the internet swooning over his cute tributes to his boo. 

Vezi pulled some serious love moves with heartfelt lines like: "In my imagination I see an angel working towards me. I feel so blessed."

We shed proper tears...

The couple, who now have six kids together reflected on a time when Vezi took his shots with 50-page letters to his crush and did not give up hope on winning her over. 

The internet took notes during malume's lectures on love and soon flooded social media with loved-up memes. 

Others joked about the benefits of marrying a blind person in Mzansi 2018.

'I thank God I could fight cos I beat them up' - OPW's Nomsa reflects on attempted rape

Nomsa said she's yet to recover from almost being raped.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Does age really matter? OPW couple have the Twitter streets all messed up

Malume could be drawing pension while ma is living her best life.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

WATCH | 5 OPW moemishes that had us howling

The latest episode of the hit reality show was lit AF.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

OPW couple were goals, but Twitter sees warning lights

How do you let your man have so much control?
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Khanyi and Tebogo together again TshisaLIVE
  2. One Year Later | Simz Ngema lets go of her wedding ring TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why Pearl Modiadie cancelled her wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. Foreign chicken or drinks request: What in the world does Huku mean? TshisaLIVE
  5. Skeem Saam's Pretty opens up about harassment in the industry TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X