This OPW couple's love story had Twitter in their feels
Remember when Twitter crowned Maps the bae of the year? Well, tweeps have just revoked that title so they can give it to Our Perfect Wedding's Vezi Ntuli.
The groom, who married his missus Zandile on the show this weekend, had the internet swooning over his cute tributes to his boo.
Vezi pulled some serious love moves with heartfelt lines like: "In my imagination I see an angel working towards me. I feel so blessed."
Vezi weds his angel this week. 😍 Come celebrate with them this Sunday at 19:00! https://t.co/VsYq5lB2kn #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/5pK4dTgYC8— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) August 3, 2018
We shed proper tears...
The couple, who now have six kids together reflected on a time when Vezi took his shots with 50-page letters to his crush and did not give up hope on winning her over.
The internet took notes during malume's lectures on love and soon flooded social media with loved-up memes.
A partially blind man is getting married to a woman that didn't judge him or feel sorry for him. Wabo true love still exist, apply the same principle then you will stop buying new clothes attending people weddings wena ole dololo NO BAE#OPW #OurPerfectWedding #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/dOjhzhs9zy— Thulani Thulz (@ThulaniMilano) August 5, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding even though the groom akaboni he's handsome shame eyes are just a factor nje pic.twitter.com/hED80zv7Ec— CEO Maiza_Lez (@My_Lady3822560) August 5, 2018
My sister here you are busy “tall, dark and handsome”— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) August 5, 2018
How you gonna see him huh?
Love is blind, if yours is not then it’s not love#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/oZRWCrbF5G
The groom is handsome https://t.co/r0WpQLsmD4 just saying #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/jVl0wRjrGa— Ron (@drdwing) August 5, 2018
The groom's response to what is love beyond sight is very profound... love is a blessing from God, love s planned by God and it needs to be shown. . ohhh guys I am so emotional from his words... love is in definitely in the heart❤ of the beholder #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/WGrlZ4GjHD— Lady T (@kebitseng) August 5, 2018
This is beyond beautiful ! The groom's aura .. The bride's love for her husband ..— Palesa Precious M (@precioustar16) August 5, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding#opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/bQilWFEaHF
#OurPerfectWedding today's story is special for the meer fact that he wrote letters to her engamboni— CEO Maiza_Lez (@My_Lady3822560) August 5, 2018
Love is blind indeed
Love needs not to see
But feel emotions
And feelings pic.twitter.com/Fwh6j9lBVj
Others joked about the benefits of marrying a blind person in Mzansi 2018.
Its good to have a blind man because he won't be tempted with these slay queens, he's yours alone #OurPerfectWedding #OPWMzansi pic.twitter.com/6njyGiQXXZ— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) August 5, 2018