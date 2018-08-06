This OPW couple's love story had Twitter in their feels

Remember when Twitter crowned Maps the bae of the year? Well, tweeps have just revoked that title so they can give it to Our Perfect Wedding's Vezi Ntuli.

The groom, who married his missus Zandile on the show this weekend, had the internet swooning over his cute tributes to his boo.

Vezi pulled some serious love moves with heartfelt lines like: "In my imagination I see an angel working towards me. I feel so blessed."