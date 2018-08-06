Zoleka Mandela relives painful memories of her last days with Ma Winnie

Zoleka Mandela has for the first time spoken out about how her grandmother, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death has left her completely shattered.

The entire country was submerged into a state of mourning when Ma Winnie's death was confirmed in April this year. The political stalwart died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg from a long-standing illness.

It's no secret that Ma Winnie and Zoleka were inseparable and had a bond that was unshakeable.

Zoleka, who has been away from the spotlight for the past four months has penned a heart-wrenching letter, which reveals how she's struggling to come to terms with her grandmother's death.

"I always knew that this loss would completely destroy me, I feel like I don't even recognize myself anymore. Nothing will ever be the same without the one I loved more than I loved myself."

Zoleka said she had so many questions about why Ma Winnie left her without saying goodbye.

"I know I can't bring myself to pray but with each day that passes, I wish I struggle less with why you left without saying goodbye and with staying up all night so scared and angry about having to live the rest of my life not knowing why you chose not to tell any of us that you were dying."