50 Cent's reached a NEW level of petty! Who takes money back from a stripper anyway?

Someone needs to call 50 Cent back to order guys.. the rapper who has built up quite a reputation with his savage, troll tendencies reportedly went to a strip club and after being entertained for a few minutes TOOK HIS MONEY BACK and left.

Say what? Yep, he did it!

According to BET.com, while partying at the Angels Gentlemen’s Club, 50 Cent took his cash back after making it rain on the stripper. He apparently wasn't too fond of a certain stripper’s moves.

Clearly satisfied with himself, the rapper shared the video of the moment on his Instagram with a cocky caption.

"LOL! See how I get when they start trying to be cute. I'm taking the money back."

We don't know about you but 50 Cent sure is getting on our damn nerves with his chauvinistic tendencies... the worst part?

He thinks he's hilarious AF but as you will see in the video below, that poor stripper didn't see the humour.

*Warning. The video contains nudity.*