All the funerals, plus Diamond & his prayer women squad… is a lot
Sjoe. We know that women's day is just a few sleeps away but can we please have the whole week off to deal with all the drama on The Queen? It's too much!
Ever since the show returned for its third season last week, we have attended more funerals than a undertaker at Avbob.
Like, we were still dealing with the death of Roy when suddenly Brutus' funeral is on ice because two women claim to be his wives. Yassss. Drama.
TWO WEDDINGS & A FUNERAL— Citizen of Sadc (@JeraZW) August 6, 2018
As the Khozas prepared to mourn Brutus 🍎 🍏 two women claimed to be his wife
Dolly and Lungile
Last week on #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/o9PvhddmYT
Is Sarah really Brutus wife??— Insta: ChueneSello (@Sello_Chuene) August 6, 2018
Khaphela was good enough for her not our Brutus. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/6n0pcgV6gW
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlo (@matelelela) August 6, 2018
When Brutus comes back, what will be his first reaction when he sees Dolly and his other wife, all gathered yo burry him pic.twitter.com/mNdQnRqI32
Brutus had no wife..no he has 2 wives..ke bosso👏👏👏👏#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/86W8OMsGg8— Lolo Maselwane (@Lols157) August 6, 2018
Meanwhile, everyone is still looking for the man responsible for the explosion that killed Brutus and Roy.
Especially, Gracious who wants Diamond's head on a silver platter.
#TheQueenMzansi Where is Diamond Grecious wants his head pic.twitter.com/2c5gEcUNdu— Connie Molefe (@molefe_connie) August 6, 2018
I also want Diamond ‘s head #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/AYw9XgJTt8— Soso Sonjica💐💐😍😍🔥🔥 (@SonjicaSoso) August 6, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I don't think diamond really understands how bad Gracious wants his head...He is not ready pic.twitter.com/4WijrELOkQ— TheGrandEntrance (@thalawdvo) August 6, 2018
Please give Gracious Diamond's head asseblief tuu 😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/OjnCkclkJW— rakgadi.adesewa.fr👑 (@JackieRefiloe) August 6, 2018
But Diamond is fighting back with the help of Abomama and the praying squad.
#TheQueenMzansi lol church ladies for the drugs next will be a stokvel to clean up the cash, tshisa Diamond! pic.twitter.com/IcyEOzJvn8— Yamkela Phoenix (@MIS_YM_PHOENIX) August 6, 2018
So Diamond uses omama be society to cut his coke cos the young girls can snitch on you like uMo’Ghele did with the Khozas. I’m leaving this cowntry for Burundi shem! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Zk7XR3KAww— #FreePalestine 🇸🇩🇸🇩🇸🇩 (@xolanizekani) August 7, 2018
Abo Mama are back all thanx to Diamond#TheQueenMzansi— Tony The Forever Gorgeous (@KaraboTony) August 6, 2018
#BringbackBrutis and kill Diamond his boring now abomama beBurial society #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/nk1jx6M0dN— Oupakie (@Mr_Oupakie) August 6, 2018
Diamond has bo mme ba merapelo working for him #TheQueenMzansi @Shona_Ferguson @Connie_Ferguson pic.twitter.com/g4R098YxtB— Dipuo.M (@Peachisz) August 6, 2018
Diamond please!! ...more from him. I'm loving the storyline!! His crew..plans!! Keep it meaty!😊#TheQueenMzansi— Tumi M (@tumeliscious) August 6, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi @MbauReloaded please tell Abomama bomthandazo that Diamond really needs you to work for him uyazi mos' professional way pic.twitter.com/M4ig563i7N— SeeYah_Skhanda II (@sa_skhanda) August 6, 2018