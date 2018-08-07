TshisaLIVE

#TheQueen

All the funerals, plus Diamond & his prayer women squad… is a lot

07 August 2018 - 10:04 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Zolisa Xaluva keeps Twitter on the edge of their seats as The Queen's Diamond.
Actor Zolisa Xaluva keeps Twitter on the edge of their seats as The Queen's Diamond.
Image: Via The Queen

Sjoe. We know that women's day is just a few sleeps away but can we please have the whole week off to deal with all the drama on The Queen? It's too much!

Ever since the show returned for its third season last week, we have attended more funerals than a undertaker at Avbob. 

Like, we were still dealing with the death of Roy when suddenly Brutus' funeral is on ice because two women claim to be his wives. Yassss. Drama.

Meanwhile, everyone is still looking for the man responsible for the explosion that killed Brutus and Roy. 

Especially, Gracious who wants Diamond's head on a silver platter.

But Diamond is fighting back with the help of Abomama and the praying squad.

The Queen's Mjekejeke hits back: People think I am simple & naive

"I hear people talking about me behind my back, like when I am at the bank and communicating in English they get surprised," says Sipho Manzini.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Call Avbob! The Queen's Brutus is dead

Fans refuse to believe Brutus is dead after he survived a poisoning a few weeks ago.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'Yoh! It's too sad'- Mzansi mourns the death of The Queen's Roy

Cleo paid tribute to her man, as the nation mourned the death of their romance.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Can someone please find Brutus? The Queen leaves Twitter in shambles

A new season of The Queen has aired but we still get the old drama.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Khanyi and Tebogo together again TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Lehlohonolo Majoro & his wifey serve #familygoals TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why Pearl Modiadie cancelled her wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Teary' Zahara hopes culprits who stabbed her are caught TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonnie Mbuli wants to engage with Mzansi on 'living with depression' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X