Ann Malinga's statement about 'dark days' will leave you teary!
Ann Malinga has penned an emotionally-charged note about "neglecting" loved ones, as an outpouring of tributes continue to dominate social media after Khensani Maseko's suicide.
Taking to Instagram, Robbie Malinga's widow said too many people spent time competing with each other about material things to realise that their friends with "perfect lives" were drowning.
"People will just decide not to like you because you take care of yourself, they will judge you (with assumptions) that you think you are better blah blah, they will compete with you assuming your life is perfect (who has a perfect life). When all you are doing is your best trying to figure this life thing out."
Ann's revealing statement was shared along with Khensani's last Instagram post, which was captioned, "when this line gets straight, everyone will love you", which was accompanied by a drawing of a flatlining heart rate.
Khensani Maseko committed suicide last week Friday.
Anne lost her husband on Christmas day last year after a battle with pancreatic cancer and has been openly sharing posts about her grief with fans on social media.
The mom of two said she was saddened that only after death, people claim to have loved you and to have been close to you.
"Once you are dead, suddenly you were all this good things under the sun, everybody was close to you, start telling good stories about you that they never uttered when you were alive (like it matters). Suddenly everybody loved you and you were this angel that deserved to live forever when they truly didn’t care."
Ann believes that the façade people put up, usually disguised as "living their best lives" on Instagram was usually just part of a coping mechanism.
"(People) will not like your dining and traveling pictures on social media because people are so about competing with material stuff that they ignore the signs, they will hate on you for keeping to yourself and call you arrogant when they should be noticing the signs that you need help.
"They will hate you for your hard work and miss noticing your dark days, they will rejoice and celebrate your downfall without trying to find out what really got you there and if you need help. Because everything is about them even when you are at your lowest, just because they assume your life is perfect. They will distance themselves from you when you need them the most and choose to ignore the signs, until the day you die."
Ann urged people to look beyond themselves and return love and genuine care whenever they receive it.
"Appreciate the people who genuinely care and know when you need them without mentioning it, love them back,check on them too don’t make it all about you and your troubles."