Ann Malinga's statement about 'dark days' will leave you teary!

Ann Malinga has penned an emotionally-charged note about "neglecting" loved ones, as an outpouring of tributes continue to dominate social media after Khensani Maseko's suicide.

Taking to Instagram, Robbie Malinga's widow said too many people spent time competing with each other about material things to realise that their friends with "perfect lives" were drowning.

"People will just decide not to like you because you take care of yourself, they will judge you (with assumptions) that you think you are better blah blah, they will compete with you assuming your life is perfect (who has a perfect life). When all you are doing is your best trying to figure this life thing out."

Ann's revealing statement was shared along with Khensani's last Instagram post, which was captioned, "when this line gets straight, everyone will love you", which was accompanied by a drawing of a flatlining heart rate.

Khensani Maseko committed suicide last week Friday.