Here's 5 things we learnt from Beyoncé's Vogue interview

07 August 2018 - 08:41 By Chrizelda Kekana
Beyoncé's iconic Vogue cover also gave out so much information about the singer.
Image: AFP Photo/Valerie Macon

There's no denying how amazing Beyoncé looks on the cover of Vogue and the fact that she went all #blacklivesmatter on the magazine has increased her street cred by about a million points... but she also gave so much in the cover article. 

In the Vogue interview, Queen B opened up about a whole lot of things, which include racism, body positivity, motherhood and raising her children to be open-minded and open-hearted.

She had a lot of inspiring, quote worthy things to say about these things and her cover has been hyped for the cultural landmark it is, there are a few things worth noting.

But first, how gorgeous is she?

Now that we've admired the aesthetic, let's delve deeper into the words.

Here are five amazing quotes that exposed Beyoncé's state of mind.

1. Post-birth body acceptance gospel

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."

2. Black women stay winning!

"When I first started, 21 years ago, I was told that it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because black people did not sell. Clearly that has been proven a myth."

3. Her ancestry is interesting

"I researched my ancestry recently and learned that I come from a slave owner who fell in love with and married a slave. I had to process that revelation over time. I questioned what it meant and tried to put it into perspective."

4. The journey included a detour through hell

"There are many shades on every journey. Nothing is black or white. I’ve been through hell and back, and I’m grateful for every scar. I have experienced betrayals and heartbreaks in many forms."

5. Raising a son to be a real man

"I want him to know that he can be strong and brave but that he can also be sensitive and kind. I want my son to have a high emotional IQ where he is free to be caring, truthful, and honest. It’s everything a woman wants in a man, and yet we don’t teach it to our boys."

All we could say the whole time was: Preach!

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
