Here's 5 things we learnt from Beyoncé's Vogue interview
There's no denying how amazing Beyoncé looks on the cover of Vogue and the fact that she went all #blacklivesmatter on the magazine has increased her street cred by about a million points... but she also gave so much in the cover article.
In the Vogue interview, Queen B opened up about a whole lot of things, which include racism, body positivity, motherhood and raising her children to be open-minded and open-hearted.
She had a lot of inspiring, quote worthy things to say about these things and her cover has been hyped for the cultural landmark it is, there are a few things worth noting.
But first, how gorgeous is she?
It’s here! @Beyonce stars on the cover of our September issue. Read the full story, in her own words: https://t.co/T7E2FbGDPn pic.twitter.com/GcX0ziiJD7— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 6, 2018
Now that we've admired the aesthetic, let's delve deeper into the words.
Here are five amazing quotes that exposed Beyoncé's state of mind.
1. Post-birth body acceptance gospel
"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."
2. Black women stay winning!
"When I first started, 21 years ago, I was told that it was hard for me to get onto covers of magazines because black people did not sell. Clearly that has been proven a myth."
3. Her ancestry is interesting
"I researched my ancestry recently and learned that I come from a slave owner who fell in love with and married a slave. I had to process that revelation over time. I questioned what it meant and tried to put it into perspective."
4. The journey included a detour through hell
"There are many shades on every journey. Nothing is black or white. I’ve been through hell and back, and I’m grateful for every scar. I have experienced betrayals and heartbreaks in many forms."
5. Raising a son to be a real man
"I want him to know that he can be strong and brave but that he can also be sensitive and kind. I want my son to have a high emotional IQ where he is free to be caring, truthful, and honest. It’s everything a woman wants in a man, and yet we don’t teach it to our boys."