TshisaLIVE

Here's why Bonang told a tweep to 'feel free to f**k off'

07 August 2018 - 12:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang hit back at the troll.
Bonang hit back at the troll.
Image: Via Bonang's Instagram

Page one of the tutorial on how to use Twitter should include a section about how tweeps should not even think about talking trash on Bonang Matheba's timeline. The queen's clapbacks are savage.

The TV star warmed up her Twitter fingers on Monday after a tweep came for her mom on Twitter. The hater responded to B after she gushed about her mom's interview on  Kaya FM. 

For those of you who don't know, B's mom, Charlotte Mokoena, is the executive vice-president for human resources and corporate affairs at Sasol.

A tweep questioned Bonang about alleged "non-performing officials" at the company. 

Bonang evidently wasn't in the mood to entertain such questions on her TL and sent the tweep packing. 

Queen B silenced the person with a stinging  clapback. 

It didn't take long for the Bonang's army of fans to sharpen their tools to get the tweep as well. 

#BeingBonang is giving fans serious AKA & Queen B romance throwback vibes

Did we only appreciate the couple's romance now that it is over?
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

Bonang's R399 t-shirt range splits Twitter

Bonang Matheba's range of t-shirts have arrived, but not everyone is impressed with the price.
TshisaLIVE
11 days ago

Expensive for who? Some of Bonang's R399 t-shirts are 'sold-out'

Bonang Matheba claims her t-shirt range is a huge hit among fans despite some people complaining about the 'hefty' price tag.
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating

Being Bonang fans would appreciate even a small portion of that guap.
TshisaLIVE
18 days ago

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Khanyi and Tebogo together again TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Lehlohonolo Majoro & his wifey serve #familygoals TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why Pearl Modiadie cancelled her wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Teary' Zahara hopes culprits who stabbed her are caught TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonnie Mbuli wants to engage with Mzansi on 'living with depression' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X