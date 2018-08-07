Here's why Bonang told a tweep to 'feel free to f**k off'

Page one of the tutorial on how to use Twitter should include a section about how tweeps should not even think about talking trash on Bonang Matheba's timeline. The queen's clapbacks are savage.

The TV star warmed up her Twitter fingers on Monday after a tweep came for her mom on Twitter. The hater responded to B after she gushed about her mom's interview on Kaya FM.

For those of you who don't know, B's mom, Charlotte Mokoena, is the executive vice-president for human resources and corporate affairs at Sasol.

A tweep questioned Bonang about alleged "non-performing officials" at the company.