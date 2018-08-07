Is MaNtuli going to survive on R400k? Skeem Saam fans aren't convinced
While some person in Mpumalanga is flourishing with their winning lotto ticket and is no doubt planning on how to make R145-million last their whole lifetime, Skeem Saam's MaNtuli is trying to make R400,000 work.
Fans were left shooketh when Ma decided to resign from her job and live off her pension money.
The streets were just happy to see MaNtuli happy and celebrated with her.
But others were worried that the money would get chowed by expensive food and lavish lifestyles.
