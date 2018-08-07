Isibaya’s Ayanda Borotho shades tithing: We deny people because we think we're better
Actress Ayanda Borotho has sparked sharp debate after questioning why people pay tithing at church when they are so hesitant to give to the needy.
The Isibaya star posted a picture of a child crying under a caption about everything happening for a reason. She didn't hold back in the caption, taking aim at those who give money to God but not to those they pass on the street.
😩 So where do I start? I've had this pic with me for months and it still has the same effect on me it had when I first saw it. I know the first reflex is to laugh but it's not funny. This is the sad reality of our so called world. We get into our expensive cars, to go to our state of the art churches, in our designer clothes, with hard cash or credit cards (church has card machines nowadays) so we can give God monies God doesn't need. And in the middle of all of that whilst we drive to church we pass hungry women with their children, begging on the street for just a plate of food....and we drive pass many of them, to give God our money, to serve, to worship. Every day we pass them. And then we hold special services for the "needy" once every 6months and hand out food and parcels. And we feel better. Ahhh. "WE" feel so much better. And then every other Sunday we go back to our state of the art church buildings to "serve" God.... Aaaayyy Ngicela ningiyeke mina! You want to serve God? Awuqale ngoku serva ukudla la kudingeka khona. Okunye sobuye sikukhulume....kuningi kakhulu. Abantu bahluphekile la ngaphandle. People are searching for God and we deny them this God every day...because we think we are better. #BeseNgishoNje #MySpiritualSundayReflection
She added that people comforted themselves by holding special community projects every six months and thinking it is enough.
She said that we all have the potential to be the "God" in another person's life but held back because we thought we were better than those we could help.
