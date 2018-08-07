TshisaLIVE

'It could be any second now'- Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo's counting down to her baby's arrival

07 August 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo had a baby shower over the weekend.
Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo had a baby shower over the weekend.

Radio and TV personality Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo is super excited about welcoming a new addition to their family.  

Ntombi announced her pregnancy on social media a few days ago, showing off her growing belly under a sheer top. 

Then over the weekend Ntombi's family and friends, including Pearl Modiadie, gathered to throw her an epic baby shower.

Yummy mommy @ntombee_1 #babyMzolo #moreblessings

A post shared by mpumeigh (@mpumeigh_ngcobo_) on

Celebrating #babyMzolo #moreblessings #mzolobabyshower

A post shared by mpumeigh (@mpumeigh_ngcobo_) on

Ntombi told TshisaLIVE that their bundle of joy could arrive "any second now" and that her family was on standby.

"I was telling hubby that he must be on standby because anything can happen at any second," she added.

Fans expressed excitement over news of her pregnancy, which comes just three years after the tragic death of her newborn son who was born with a heart defect.

Ntombi's baby was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which resulted in the left side of the baby's heart being under developed.   

After a series of surgeries, Ntombi's 'miracle baby' died a month later. 

