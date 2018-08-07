Stimela's frontman Sam Ndlovu on their first album without Ray Phiri

Approximately a year after the tragic loss of iconic musician Ray Phiri, Stimela is back with a new offering, the first without Ray but the new frontman Sam Ndlovu guarantees that it is well worth everyone's ears.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the Stimela frontman, who is now alone since Ray died, shared his gratitude over being part of the legendary group and what it means to him to be there for the release of Catch The Train.

"The title Catch The Train is exactly what Ray would have wanted and that is what we have based it on. Ray would have wanted to show off and say, 'hey, I have left the band in capable hands and I have a legacy in them.'"

Sam explained that he felt blessed to have been chosen by Ray but that it was the spirit of Stimela as a collective that pushed him to do his very best.

"We knew he wanted us to continue and to show that he has passed on the baton to the younger generation too. The worst I could do personally, is fail his memory and the faith he had in me when he brought me into the band."