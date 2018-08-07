We're all here for #HipHopHerstory here's 3 reasons why
Well... firstly because it's about damn time that women in hip-hop are given the recognition they deserve.
Women in SA hip-hop are finally putting some respek on their own names, which is long overdue and we're all totes here for it.
To be honest, if it was not for the deeply rooted patriarchy that reigns in Mzansi as a whole, women playing a role in making SA's hip-hop scene the multi-billion fraternity that it has become, women would have been recognised a long time ago.
Twitter burst into a mini celebration last night after it was announced that Castle Light would unlock a concert that has an all-female lineup. The concert also aims to pay tribute to the women, who have contributed to the evolution of hip-hop.
It's no secret that women have been overlooked when it comes to being given recognition because hip-hop is a male dominated industry.
Well, this narrative is about to be challenged so buckle up!
Why? Well, because:
1. South Africa is blessed with talented artists... it just so happens that they are females
This thing of saying, "she's good for a female rapper" is bulls**t. Mainly because female or not rappers like Gigi Lamayne or Rouge go hard with the bars. They're just good.
#HipHopHerstory trending at number 1 the biggest female festival happening on the 8 September .... We have what it takes to run an entire line up. Thank you @castlelitesa for doing this! Now let's represent 😎😎😎😎😎😎— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) August 6, 2018
The #HipHopHerstory reminds me so much of this @Gigi_Lamayne freestyle. Glad women in hip hop are finally being heard. pic.twitter.com/icldKK31sX— King C 👑 (@CaronWilliams_) August 6, 2018
2. Behind the scenes, the women keep paving the way for your faves
We are talking about the brand managers, the PR people, the promoters, the stylists... so many people, who are female deserve credit for "making" your faves who they are today. Need we say more?
It’s not even just about women rappers. Stylists, managers, writers in the media, PR...there is an entire culture of women in hip hop who dedicate their their lives to it for very little reward. #HipHopHerstory— Zandi (@ZandiTee) August 6, 2018
SA hip hop is a boys club only because our contribution as women in hip-hop is always minimized,today we change all that make sure you keep up with me as I share my hip hop story over the next 4weeks.11 years is a long time and I’ve got lots to tell @castlelitesa #HipHopHerstory— ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@boogymaboi) August 6, 2018
3. There are a lot of issues, including abuse and male privilege that HAS to be addressed
And... it's about time that women tell this story themselves. They are fully capable as well so... allow!
It’s about damn time, we as women are the biggest buying power in music, yet we have the smallest market share... HOW? Big up @Rouge_Rapper and @Nadia_nakai for making noise, we all need to amplify it #HipHopHerStory— PATTY MONROE 🇿🇦 (@MissPattyMonroe) August 6, 2018
Just listened to Nadia Nakai's interview on Metro about #HipHopHerstory. She's brought up some good points about patriarchy, the music industry and how women always have to out-do everyone before they're recognised and how even that is never enough.— lebohang masango (@NovaTruly) August 6, 2018
We'll be following this conversation closely and we hope it bears fruit, like actual changes in the industry.
Ok'salayo we are totally here for this #HipHopHerStory!