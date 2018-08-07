Yoh! Tyson the murderer is back & Twitter is traumatised

Okay... we will all admit that for a moment there we were blinded by sympathy for Tyson that we totes forgot that she's capable of killing and walking away without remorse. But last night's episode of Lockdown, surely brought us back to reality.

Lockdown's cast and crew has the special ability to make you forget how "inhumane" criminals are but simultaneously they are so emotional that you remember they are also human. It's the most bizzare thing!

I mean, here we were feeling sorry for Tyson, who was raped (nobody deserves to be raped) but in the same breath Tyson killed a baby boy and... we were all left shook.

These memes don't even do justice to the shock Lockdown left us in but they do try!