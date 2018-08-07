Yoh! Tyson the murderer is back & Twitter is traumatised
Okay... we will all admit that for a moment there we were blinded by sympathy for Tyson that we totes forgot that she's capable of killing and walking away without remorse. But last night's episode of Lockdown, surely brought us back to reality.
Lockdown's cast and crew has the special ability to make you forget how "inhumane" criminals are but simultaneously they are so emotional that you remember they are also human. It's the most bizzare thing!
I mean, here we were feeling sorry for Tyson, who was raped (nobody deserves to be raped) but in the same breath Tyson killed a baby boy and... we were all left shook.
These memes don't even do justice to the shock Lockdown left us in but they do try!
I knew Tyson was going to kill the little boy😩😩😩😩😩💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #LockdownMzansi #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/LIHWoKO0JM— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) August 6, 2018
Tyson should’ve done that to the father of the child though #LockDown3 #Lockdownmzansi #lockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/UsnLsybGlx— kaMaseko (@sibusimaseko) August 6, 2018
Tyson bathong, I'm so traumatized. #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/4ZAb58P9P1— Zingles (@lewane_zinhle) August 6, 2018
#LockdownMzansi thinking Tyson was taking the boy somewhere— Omphile Sepato 2 (@Sepato2) August 6, 2018
Then out of nowhere accident
Then she walks like nothing happened pic.twitter.com/A6bkwnB606
Then there was Tyson @LorciaCooper 😭😖🙆🏾♂️ #Lockdownmzansi yoh pic.twitter.com/QsFWj00wqC— Yusuf stemela (@Stemelayusuf) August 6, 2018
#LockdownMzansi Tyson and Zim Zim ar so heartless...innocent kids 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/8X6HGED2lu— Lil ColliRise (@CNtiyiso) August 6, 2018
If you find what Tyson just did justifiable,then you should also find men abusing women justifiable when they attribute it to their not so pleasant childhood.lets stop being hypocrites #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/3evp7LM7GO— I follow back (@AphileMkhwanazi) August 6, 2018
Tyson left me unable to can WTF?!?! #LockdownS3 #Lockdownmzansi #lockdown pic.twitter.com/igI77cSyQk— Liberian Girl❤️ (@sphi28mgudlwa) August 6, 2018
I'm still heartbroken, whuu nyaa man Tyson😭. Poor kid😪💔🚶#Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/BxdUp9yW0d— MmaYanga 💅❤ (@karabotshenyego) August 6, 2018
Tyson isn't taking it easy. She's pregnant and planning something major!! #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/Bh5m0tub8a— NQOBILE❤ (@ConqueredR) August 6, 2018