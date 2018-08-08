TshisaLIVE

#BehindTheStory | Somizi came through with the tea on his ex-friendship with Bonang

08 August 2018 - 10:41 By Chrizelda Kekana
Somizi was Pearl Thusi's guest on Behind The Story and they served tea for days.
Somizi was Pearl Thusi's guest on Behind The Story and they served tea for days.
Image: Via Twitter/Vuzu

Ever since it was revealed that Somizi Mhlongo would take the hot seat on MTV Base's Behind The Story, Twitter knew they had to stock up on popcorn. 

So it wasn't surprising that the episode started trending even before it aired on Tuesday. 

We were all here like...

Then after a few minutes of this and that... the tea everybody tuned in for was spilt. 

It wasn't as detailed as tweeps expected, but man was it HOT!

Here's some of the receipts: 

Yerrr... Somizi just went in fam and tweeps were totally there for it.

"In this industry, or in soccer or in athletics, where they compare two people that are extremely differently talented... where the other one is way better and the other one is so mediocre... But the mediocre one ends up being on the same level as the greatest one because the greatest one was so insecure that they gave them too much airtime.

"So the less I give airtime to the Bonang story the better, because I'm at a level where she's a persona non grata," Somizi said.

Twitter also couldn't help but notice host Pearl Thusi's reaction to Somizi's comments.  

Did you enjoy the tea? 

Nomsa Buthelezi: Every township has a hero like Super Mama, maybe just without the cape!

Nomsa Buthelezi can't wait for Mzansi to see her in the upcoming superhero movie filmed in Alex.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Big Star Johnson clears the air on Zocci Dope feud

So what exactly is going on between Big Star Johnson and his long-time collaborator?
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Simz Ngema on Dumi's death: 'I felt like I was literally stripped naked, emotionally'

Here's how Simz is picking up the pieces of her life after her husband Dumi Masilela's death.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Fifi Cooper: I am not an EFF puppet

"It doesn't matter how I feel about Julius (as a politician), he saved my life. I would have been in Maftown now without him," says Fifi Cooper.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi shares heartfelt condolences for Khensani Maseko TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I thank God I could fight cos I beat them up' - OPW's Nomsa reflects on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Zoleka Mandela relives painful memories of her last days with Ma Winnie TshisaLIVE
  4. Major sponsor pulls out of kwaito awards after outrage over Brickz' performance TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA & Da L.E.S take their princesses on a date to the NBA Africa game TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Musk considers taking Tesla private
‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
X