#BehindTheStory | Somizi came through with the tea on his ex-friendship with Bonang
Ever since it was revealed that Somizi Mhlongo would take the hot seat on MTV Base's Behind The Story, Twitter knew they had to stock up on popcorn.
So it wasn't surprising that the episode started trending even before it aired on Tuesday.
We were all here like...
Then after a few minutes of this and that... the tea everybody tuned in for was spilt.
It wasn't as detailed as tweeps expected, but man was it HOT!
Here's some of the receipts:
"Bonang is Persona Non Grata. She's non existent." 💔👀 pic.twitter.com/lmER46iJ1g
"It was great when it started & greater when it ended" Amen pic.twitter.com/bHtJFqeFez
Yerrr... Somizi just went in fam and tweeps were totally there for it.
"In this industry, or in soccer or in athletics, where they compare two people that are extremely differently talented... where the other one is way better and the other one is so mediocre... But the mediocre one ends up being on the same level as the greatest one because the greatest one was so insecure that they gave them too much airtime.
"So the less I give airtime to the Bonang story the better, because I'm at a level where she's a persona non grata," Somizi said.
Nna I still don't understand what happened but ke not gonna waste airtime on it👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/OjAlcWKSwI
Twitter also couldn't help but notice host Pearl Thusi's reaction to Somizi's comments.
