Bonang pulls out of women's media conference after Taraji P Henson slams event
Hot-on-the-heels of Hollywood actress Taraji P Henson lambasting organisers of the International Women in Media conference for falsely advertising that she would be heading to Joburg to attend the event, host Bonang Matheba has pulled out from the conference.
It was announced at a press conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon that Taraji, Halle Berry and Ashanti were headed to SA for the event, with Bonang billed as the host.
However, Taraji retweeted an advert shared by Bonang's management company C.S.A group on Twitter slamming the claims, insisting that it was "fake news" and people who had bought tickets for the show "should get a refund."
In an official statement shared on Twitter Bonang has distanced herself from the event.
"Bonang Matheba will not be participating in the International Women in Media conference which is slated to take place in Johannesburg. This comes after it was revealed today at a press briefing that one of the announced keynote speakers, Ms Taraji P Henson is no longer participating," read part of the statement.
My official statement: International Women In Media Conference. #WIMCon2018 pic.twitter.com/eemKFtPzl5— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 8, 2018
The conference is being organised by the 21st Century Group and when contacted by TshisaLIVE earlier on Wednesday afternoon, a woman who refused to be identified, said a statement would be released on Monday.
"There is no comment. We will only release something on Monday."
The group has since released a statement asking people to have "patience" as the matter was being investigated.
Statement regarding Taraji P. Henson's tweets. #WIMCon2018 #WIMConGalaDinner pic.twitter.com/mz0eJxEtDB— 21st Century Group (@21stcg_Global) August 8, 2018