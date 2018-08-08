Fifi Cooper: I am not an EFF puppet

The partnership between Fifi and the EFF was highly publicised, and led to some suggesting the party was trying to politicise the situation. Fifi hit back at these suggestions.

"I feel like they saw an injustice and they wanted to help. They fight many cases, not just mine. They fight for you when they feel there is an injustice. I am not a puppet. I am an artist and I appreciate what they did for me. It doesn't matter how I feel about Julius (as a politician), he saved my life. I would have been in Maftown (her hometown of Mahikeng) now without him."

She said the EFF even booked her for their events when other promoters wouldn't touch her because of the court battle.

"I am not an EFF artist. To tell you the truth, I believe that everything in your life happens for a reason and if the EFF are meant to be in my life for a reason then who am I to dispute it? It is not about what people think I am."

Although it was a dark time in her life, she did her best to keep the tears she was crying from her son. She also found solace in visiting her father's grave.

"The last time I visited his grave I was going through the court battle and didn't know what was going on. I said to him 'I need you to be with me, in spirit, because I don't know how I am going to win this'. I couldn't even afford a senior advocate, that is too expensive for me. I have a son to look after. I get my money from performing and now I couldn't even do that."

Now Fifi is working hard on rebuilding her career and transitioning from being the first lady of motswako to the boss lady of motswako.

"I feel like I have mastered the first lady of motswako thing and now I am the boss lady. I am a label boss, an entrepreneur and most of all I am free."