Here's why Bonang told author Jackie Phamotse to 'f**k off'

Author Jackie Phamotse was savagely stung by Bonang Matheba after she used one of Queen B's popular quotes about criticism.

The Bare writer has hogged headlines ever since she tweeted about a popular media mogul's husband allegedly being implicated in a gay sex tape. Even though Jackie did not name anyone, there was widespread speculation implicating Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo.

Earlier this month the Randburg Magistrates Court granted Basetsana and Romeo a protection order against Jackie.

To make matters worse, Jackie got into another social media argument after media practitioner Lupi Ngcayisa called her out for writing fiction in her book, which is classified as non-fiction.

Jackie hit back at the criticism by posting a quote, which has been made famous by Bonang. That time she even credited Bonang.

Bonang, who is a friend of Bassie and Romeo's wasn't impressed with the tweet and told the author where to get off.