I don’t see myself as a blesser, says 'money giving' Malcolm X
Malcolm X is dominating headlines for making it rain paper everywhere.
Malcolm X has been dishing out millions of rand, food and clothes to the needy for years but has hit the headlines recently when several videos of him "making it rain" went viral and even caught the attention of US stars Alicia Keys.
He has been kicked out of university campuses for causing stampedes, given over R4-million in cash, and stopped traffic when he climbed onto a bus to hand out R100 notes, but Malcolm X (also known as Business) does not see himself as the "people's blesser".
In fact Malcolm told TshisaLIVE that being dubbed a blesser was one of the biggest misconceptions about him.
"I am not a blesser. I tell people that I am not a blesser. I am not rich. I will not take you to Dubai. I don't see myself as a blesser. I am just simply giving to people in need. I am not looking for anything in return."
"I am not a show-off"
Malcolm's lifestyle has captivated the nation over the past few weeks and has led to some labelling him a show-off.
People on social media have argued that if Malcolm was really interested in giving back he would not post about it every day and look for publicity.
He argued that there was a reason for him posting all his good deeds.
"Whenever people give back, they call press conferences. They don't do it quietly. Why? Because it inspires people. I give away a lot of money and things to people without the cameras.
"I have been doing it for years but once I put it on video, more people have started giving. It is like someone who says why didn't you fight apartheid silently? The world wouldn't have known about apartheid without it being publicised."
Malcolm said he was not bothered by the criticism and that this was his lifestyle, and it would not change.
"The people that are talking don't know me and they think this is a temporary thing. This is my lifestyle and it won't stop. Most of my critics have nothing to offer to the needy. They don't give. People who give like I do, don't criticise because they know the real value of giving."
"Some weeks I have no money in my bank account"
Malcolm said he learnt the value of giving 12 years ago when he was so broke all he could afford was half a loaf of bread to eat.
"I remember sitting there with my bread in a corner trying to hide. Someone came up to me and gave me some food and I vowed from that moment on, when I got rich I would give back. I didn't get rich and I didn't understand why. It was only after I decided to give back despite not having a lot myself, that money started to come in. It is like when you empty your pockets for others, they will be filled."
He said that too often people thought he was a millionaire who could afford to give, when there were actually days when he had no money in his account.
"I have family members who feel entitled"
Even though Malcolm has no problems handing out cash in the streets, he stands firm when it comes to "entitled" family members.
"I have relatives who feel entitled. Especially when they see me giving money, the same day they will call me and say they want Gucci or Louis Vuitton. I give money to deserving people. I have given to family members education thinking that it is genuine only to find out later that the person hasn't even been studying."
"I am not a sell-out"
Malcolm has given to people of all races but says he has received messages from people calling him a sell-out for not giving only to black people.
"I get messages asking me why I am giving to white people when they still haven't given back our land. But I am not about that. I give to everyone. I don't see black or white in poverty. I get criticised, people say I am a sell-out. I am not a sell-out."