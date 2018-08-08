I don’t see myself as a blesser, says 'money giving' Malcolm X

Malcolm X has been dishing out millions of rand, food and clothes to the needy for years but has hit the headlines recently when several videos of him "making it rain" went viral and even caught the attention of US stars Alicia Keys.

He has been kicked out of university campuses for causing stampedes, given over R4-million in cash, and stopped traffic when he climbed onto a bus to hand out R100 notes, but Malcolm X (also known as Business) does not see himself as the "people's blesser".

In fact Malcolm told TshisaLIVE that being dubbed a blesser was one of the biggest misconceptions about him.

"I am not a blesser. I tell people that I am not a blesser. I am not rich. I will not take you to Dubai. I don't see myself as a blesser. I am just simply giving to people in need. I am not looking for anything in return."

"I am not a show-off"

Malcolm's lifestyle has captivated the nation over the past few weeks and has led to some labelling him a show-off.

People on social media have argued that if Malcolm was really interested in giving back he would not post about it every day and look for publicity.

He argued that there was a reason for him posting all his good deeds.