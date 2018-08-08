Jackie Phamotse seeking legal advice over calls for her book to be removed from shelves

Jackie Phamotse has slammed calls on social media for her book, Bare: The Blesser's Game, to be removed from shelves because she says she has admitted "parts of it are fictional" and it's only "based" on a true story.

The author told TshisaLIVE that there was a "smear campaign" against her and she was in talks with her legal team about how to curb people "who don't know what they're talking about" from asking for the book to be recalled.

"I have never once said my book is a biography. I never said it is non-fiction. I have explained and I maintain that my book is based on a true story. My story. The book is under novels at Exclusive Books, and all other book stores, because it is not a memoir."

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo were recently granted a protection order against Jackie after she tweeted that a "media mogul" and her husband were allegedly involved in a sex tape scandal. The court found that the tweet did implicate the pair and Phamotse was instructed to refrain from mentioning the Kumalos on social media.