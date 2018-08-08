Nomsa Buthelezi: Every township has a hero like Super Mama, maybe just without the cape!

Imagine you're scared to death in the middle of Alexander and as some thugs try to snatch your handbag, then the mama you thought only sold tomatoes by the corner comes to your defence with major Jackie Chan style kung fu?

That would be crazy but amazing right?

Well, Nomsa Buthelezi had the chance to play a township hero, in the comedy Super Mama.

"I loved making this film and I enjoyed it because I know for a fact that ordinary women are heroes every elokshini (townships). The woman I play is a special superhero, she knows martial arts and kung fu, like all the moves and starts using it to help people. She's a woman who is tired of crime in Alex and she does something about it."

She told TshisaLIVE about the crazy fun she had becoming the township superhero and that in fact it was the training to become this character that helped her fight off men who attempted to rape her last year.

Nomsa said the martial arts training she had been doing for a film, Super Mama, came in very handy for her.

"The time this incident happened, I was busy doing martial art classes for the film," she said.