Simphiwe Dana slams Joburg man for strategy to catch out ‘gold diggers’

A Johannesburg businessman, who goes by the name of Karabo John Moa has got tongues wagging after he came up with a "strategy" to catch out gold diggers.

The man, who owns two fancy Mercedes Benz cars has decided to rock up for dates in his pick up truck to judge the reaction of the ladies he's set to take out.

"I've done it three times now and all three times, soon as I pull up at the gate, they turn around and walk away. She says to me 'You don't take me seriously ne,'" he posted on Facebook.

Attempts to reach Karabo for comment by the time of publishing this article was unsuccessful.

While some have labeled the strategy a genius idea, singer Simphiwe Dana was far from impressed.

"You’ve reached another low in trying to shame women. Shameful behavior really," Simphiwe wrote on Twitter.

Here's the screenshot that began the whole thing.