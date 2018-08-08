Simphiwe Dana slams Joburg man for strategy to catch out ‘gold diggers’
A Johannesburg businessman, who goes by the name of Karabo John Moa has got tongues wagging after he came up with a "strategy" to catch out gold diggers.
The man, who owns two fancy Mercedes Benz cars has decided to rock up for dates in his pick up truck to judge the reaction of the ladies he's set to take out.
"I've done it three times now and all three times, soon as I pull up at the gate, they turn around and walk away. She says to me 'You don't take me seriously ne,'" he posted on Facebook.
Attempts to reach Karabo for comment by the time of publishing this article was unsuccessful.
While some have labeled the strategy a genius idea, singer Simphiwe Dana was far from impressed.
"You’ve reached another low in trying to shame women. Shameful behavior really," Simphiwe wrote on Twitter.
Here's the screenshot that began the whole thing.
South African Man Shares His Experience Going On Dates In His Mini Truck Instead Of His Benz. pic.twitter.com/yg2VyovJW7— Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) August 7, 2018
The post has since gone viral on social media and has sparked a fierce conversation around it.
Simphiwe questioned the logic behind the guy's plan and added that she's sure the reaction would be different if a woman pulled the same stunt.
You’ve reached another low in trying to shame women. Shameful behavior really— Firebrand (@simphiwedana) August 8, 2018
Have you ever been seen in public with a woman who’s wearing nightwear and a sock on her head? Guess who would have front row seats to that experience? pic.twitter.com/wqhT741SaH— Firebrand (@simphiwedana) August 8, 2018
Simphiwe wasn't the only one who wasn't impressed by the guy's strategy but there were also others who thought it was a great idea.
What's wrong ukumlanda nge truck vele?uthini losisi vele... pic.twitter.com/aI1MykVYqY— Sbusiso22 (@Sbusiso13005752) August 8, 2018
Imagine if a woman pulled the same stunt as the truck dude and showed up intentionally crusty to a date. Now what pleighboi??— facts of the past do not hold up forever (@AnswerTheWalls) August 8, 2018
Kodwa sis Simphiwe uyandikhwanqisa mva nje, let's put the the man & woman on opposite sides, why would it be wrong if I first met a woman driving a Merc then she came to fetch me with her Bakkie. The guy didn't show up wearing an overall, why are we being extra?— Mangethe (@BayaMdingi) August 8, 2018
Yoh guys I still can't believe a grown ass man made up a fake scenario about picking women up in a truck for a date. Then said he 'probably' would have paid. Probably? You ask someone out and still contemplate on paying? Aninamali okokqala so what gold are we digging? Dumb asses— Writing Righting Rioting (@nwabisaradebe) August 8, 2018
What do you think? Is it that deep?