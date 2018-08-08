TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Dana slams Joburg man for strategy to catch out ‘gold diggers’

08 August 2018 - 12:26 By Chrizelda Kekana
Simphiwe Dana is disappointed at the things men are doing.
A Johannesburg businessman, who goes by the name of Karabo John Moa has got tongues wagging after he came up with a "strategy" to catch out gold diggers. 

The man, who owns two fancy Mercedes Benz cars has decided to rock up for dates in his pick up truck to judge the reaction of the ladies he's set to take out. 

"I've done it three times now and all three times, soon as I pull up at the gate, they turn around and walk away. She says to me 'You don't take me seriously ne,'" he posted on Facebook. 

Attempts to reach Karabo for comment by the time of publishing this article was unsuccessful. 

While some have labeled the strategy a genius idea, singer Simphiwe Dana was far from impressed. 

"You’ve reached another low in trying to shame women. Shameful behavior really," Simphiwe wrote on Twitter.

Here's the screenshot that began the whole thing.

The post has since gone viral on social media and has sparked a fierce conversation around it. 

Simphiwe questioned the logic behind the guy's plan and added that she's sure the reaction would be different if a woman pulled the same stunt. 

Simphiwe wasn't the only one who wasn't impressed by the guy's strategy but there were also others who thought it was a great idea. 

What do you think? Is it that deep?

 

