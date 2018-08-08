SkeemSaam | LOL! It's Christmas in August for the Seakamelas

It looks like Santa made an early stop at the Seakamelas house this year but wow... by the time Christmas does come around they will probably be seeing flames!

Exhibit A: It hasn't even been that long but the money is already controlling MaNtuli.

So what is the R400,000 saying to MaNtuli?

Well, it already told Mantuli to hire a taxi just so she can go and buy groceries. That wasn't enough though, because she went on to fill the whole taxi with groceries.

Life is different when you have R400k in your account and Mantuli is ballin' out of control.

She is literally blessing her whole family and if we know MaNtuli, she's just two minutes away from blessing the community too. We foresee her handing money to long lost relatives... just for swag.

Twitter was shook over how she's chowing money that is meant to take care of her for the rest of her life!