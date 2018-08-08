#SkeemSaam | LOL! It's Christmas in August for the Seakamelas
400k ereng mo ngwaneng?
It looks like Santa made an early stop at the Seakamelas house this year but wow... by the time Christmas does come around they will probably be seeing flames!
Exhibit A: It hasn't even been that long but the money is already controlling MaNtuli.
So what is the R400,000 saying to MaNtuli?
Well, it already told Mantuli to hire a taxi just so she can go and buy groceries. That wasn't enough though, because she went on to fill the whole taxi with groceries.
Life is different when you have R400k in your account and Mantuli is ballin' out of control.
She is literally blessing her whole family and if we know MaNtuli, she's just two minutes away from blessing the community too. We foresee her handing money to long lost relatives... just for swag.
Twitter was shook over how she's chowing money that is meant to take care of her for the rest of her life!
MaNtuli o blesser le lapa la hae #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/NZUPrQc2XW— Pipiliza (@Ndiinguye) August 7, 2018
#SkeemSaam the budget shows that Mantuli's family is GONE B RIGHT... pic.twitter.com/b8TPvCUV1H— M.D.Thobejane (@Maditauthobejan) August 7, 2018
Mantuli is rural rich now 😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/T28AIlKdpl— Noko (@NJRaphala) August 7, 2018
How long do you think R400k will last MaNtuli? #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/vbIPNcxOQY— 🍁Fat ass Bae🍁 (@Jenny_msJ) August 7, 2018
#SkeemSaam— 🔊Lɛthʊ_SA®💥 (@Lethu_SA1) August 7, 2018
How Mantuli Is going to hold R400k pic.twitter.com/SKrD8ZrrV3
So Mantuli o hladitshe taxi ka grocery 😅👏🏼👏🏼🤣 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/rcP4D2sX2Q— Bonga Bongz (@brinemashilane) August 7, 2018
MaNtuli bought 2 5L juice, 2L mustard and choice assorted. They came in with 3 bags of grocery yet she hires a taxi to bring them home 😂😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/yWcZpXHhQn— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) August 7, 2018
MaNtuli a patale tuition yaga Pretty, a extende ntlu ya gage, a bule business. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/i22BMqEAGG— Nomsa⚓ (@NPhokompe) August 7, 2018
Mantuli bought supermarket stock & a Quantum 😯— MOREX (@MorenaMorex) August 7, 2018
#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/8VrzyKSCAQ
#SkeemSaam— Thato The Situation (@thato_situation) August 7, 2018
Mantuli why pic.twitter.com/tB8hZwqXCQ
#SkeemSaam I know MaNtuli's family have been through a lot but knowing MaNtuli she won't invest or do something to bring in profit with the money and they will go back to being poor again soon😔😔 pic.twitter.com/13KcWKS9vo— Emily T (@Emily8_T) August 7, 2018