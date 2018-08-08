Still don't know why Nicole Nyaba is all over your TL? Here's the 411!

So now that we've balanced you about why Nicole is at the top of the trends list, here's a few fast facts about her:

1. She was born and bred in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

2. Nicole's Linkedin account states that she studied towards a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), Accounting and Finance qualification at Varsity College.

3. Nicole calls herself a "seeker of knowledge".

4. The video vixen made a guest appearance in AKA's One Time music video.

5. She's a club host at some of the top clubs in Joburg .

6. Nicole and her squad are a MOOD. The party begins when they show up. (The evidence is on the Instagram)

7. She's planning on releasing a rap album. (Yep... sis says she's got the bars... and uh judging by all the files she threatens to leak, she might be a Pusha T in the making!)

8. Nicole does not take it lying down when things are said to upset her family.

9. She ain't AKA's side chick... (her words...)