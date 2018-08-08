The Queen’s subtitle moemish – Brutus is getting married on Friday?

Popular soapie The Queen had the internet calling for a VAR after a subtitle moemish on the show completely stressed fans out.

The mix-up came during a scene where the show's characters were talking about Brutus' funeral.

Confirming the details, it was announced that it would be on Friday. But it looked like the show ran out of translation bundles because the subtitles tripped everyone up by saying it was his wedding on Friday.

Confused fans rushed to the social media streets to share the mistake.