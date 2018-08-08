TshisaLIVE

The Queen’s subtitle moemish – Brutus is getting married on Friday?

08 August 2018 - 10:22 By Kyle Zeeman
Brutus caused a fuss after a subtitle error on 'The Queen' this week.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic's Twitter

Popular soapie The Queen had the internet calling for a VAR after a subtitle moemish on the show completely stressed fans out. 

The mix-up came during a scene where the show's characters were talking about Brutus' funeral.

Confirming the details, it was announced that it would be on Friday. But it looked like the show ran out of translation bundles because the subtitles tripped everyone up by saying  it was his wedding on Friday.

Confused fans rushed to the social media streets to share the mistake.

To be fair you can't blame the writers for having weddings on the brain after it was revealed that Brutus had two wives fighting over him.

That time, one of the wives Dolly said she forgot that she was married to Brutus.

All the funerals, plus Diamond & his prayer women squad… is a lot

So Diamond has brought AboMama back to screens.
