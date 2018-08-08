The Queen’s subtitle moemish – Brutus is getting married on Friday?
Popular soapie The Queen had the internet calling for a VAR after a subtitle moemish on the show completely stressed fans out.
The mix-up came during a scene where the show's characters were talking about Brutus' funeral.
Confirming the details, it was announced that it would be on Friday. But it looked like the show ran out of translation bundles because the subtitles tripped everyone up by saying it was his wedding on Friday.
Confused fans rushed to the social media streets to share the mistake.
#TheQueenMzansi wedding on friday for Brutus? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o8oTfFOlzb— Nims (@NghonyamaNims) August 7, 2018
Brutus's wedding #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/4Lj5e8L2YR— Theresa Senosi (@Latesummer14) August 7, 2018
The wedding😂😂😂... aii.. I give up#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Vp2pIeVL9D— Blessed (@BlessedRiggs) August 7, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi #VAR funeral/wedding? pic.twitter.com/wOZoZRdr9s— MelokuhleMharlu (@SmomoliciousF) August 7, 2018
@Shona_Ferguson @Connie_Ferguson with all due respect, I’m a huge fan of #TheQueenMzansi but your subtitle writer has been writing their own thing. How is a funeral a wedding? And everyday it’s some error on the subtitles. May I offer to translate the Zulu? pic.twitter.com/GHyQ8up0sQ— IG: _MsLiz (@lee_pweddy) August 7, 2018
@Connie_Ferguson English is not my language but I am sure "Umgcwabo" is Funeral in English and not Wedding #TheQueenMzansi @AdvBarryRoux @ChristoThurston pic.twitter.com/7ENddtnGxJ— Mr Ngwamba (@Last1left_real) August 7, 2018
Did malume just say "The wedding is on Friday"?— Tony The Forever Gorgeous (@KaraboTony) August 7, 2018
What wedding manje ?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/HFq3yfC2GO
To be fair you can't blame the writers for having weddings on the brain after it was revealed that Brutus had two wives fighting over him.
That time, one of the wives Dolly said she forgot that she was married to Brutus.
#TheQueenMzansi— Jay_Loy (@JayLoy7) August 7, 2018
when Dolly said she forgot that she was married pic.twitter.com/xj4P3kIv9Q
"I forgot I was married"— smash6teen_sa (@smash6teen_sa) August 7, 2018
Dolly issa fraud moc.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xRXVRrQYGH
Dolly married to brutus???? Hayi!! Never#TheQueenMzansi#MzansiMagic pic.twitter.com/lOxT5j7VBi— smash6teen_sa (@smash6teen_sa) August 7, 2018
So its possible to forget that uu married???— Bonkié (@Bokangtladi) August 7, 2018
Lmfao I was never ready shame🙆🙆😂😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/L4xMTdbS4K
Ehhh banna Dolly how can you forget you're married 👏👐 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/x2xnQgy9EF— bout_2_b_Single_af😘 (@Magugu_Rubs) August 7, 2018