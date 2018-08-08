TshisaLIVE

'This is fake news' - Taraji P Henson slams reports that she's headed to South Africa for women's conference

08 August 2018 - 16:20 By Jessica Levitt
Taraji P Henson is not headed to Mzansi, fam.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Noko Mashilo

Hollywood actress Taraji P Henson has slammed reports that she is headed to South Africa next month to take part in the inaugural International Women in Media conference in Johannesburg.

Taraji, Halle Berry and Ashanti were billed to join female South African media personalities including Bonang Matheba, Amanda du Pont, Connie Ferguson and Claire Mawisa at the event.

Taraji retweeted a message from the C.S.A group, the pr company which represents Bonang Matheba, and said "I hate that this organization is misleading my fans."

Taraji P.Henson is not headed to SA.
Image: Twitter

The conference is being organised by the 21st Century Group and when contacted by TshisaLIVE, a women who refused to be identified, said a statement would be released on Monday.

"There is no comment. We will only release something on Monday."

Taraji, whose face is plastered all over the posters about the event, called it fake news and urged her followers to get "their money back."

Some of the tweets which she was responding to have since been deleted. 

