'This is fake news' - Taraji P Henson slams reports that she's headed to South Africa for women's conference

Hollywood actress Taraji P Henson has slammed reports that she is headed to South Africa next month to take part in the inaugural International Women in Media conference in Johannesburg.

Taraji, Halle Berry and Ashanti were billed to join female South African media personalities including Bonang Matheba, Amanda du Pont, Connie Ferguson and Claire Mawisa at the event.

Taraji retweeted a message from the C.S.A group, the pr company which represents Bonang Matheba, and said "I hate that this organization is misleading my fans."