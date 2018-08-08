WATCH | Here's why Karabo Mogane gets 100% for his Nginothando video

Karabo Mogane evidently learnt valuable lessons from the backlash he got for his breakthrough Nguwe music video because his latest vid for Nginothando, is one of the most beautiful we have seen!

Karabo got it right this time

The soulful singer released the music video on Monday after causing hype onsocial media with a snap of an engagement ring and bottle of champagne.

It was enough to have fans asking if he was planning to pop the question but when the music video went up on YouTube, it answered all the questions.

The visuals are stunning

Karabo told TshisaLIVE that he enjoyed making the song because he's in a happier space. That maturity and happiness is evident in the simplistic music video.