AKA on ProKid's death: 'He changed my life. I wish I had taken more time to reach out to him'

As news of hip-hop star ProKid's death sends shockwaves around South Africa, musician AKA has paid tribute to the star, expressing his regret at not reaching out to the Ghetto Science hitmaker more while he was alive.

"I had all the opportunities to reach out and make music with him. I kept delaying, kept getting caught up in whatever stupid shit I was doing. Now he's gone forever. Shit is crazy."

AKA said ProKid changed his life and spoke about the influence he had over his career.