AKA on ProKid's death: 'He changed my life. I wish I had taken more time to reach out to him'

09 August 2018 - 05:49 By Jessica Levitt
ProKid had a 'severe seizure' on Wednesday night.
Image: Instagram

As news of hip-hop star ProKid's death sends shockwaves around South Africa, musician AKA has paid tribute to the star, expressing his regret at not reaching out to the Ghetto Science hitmaker more while he was alive.

"I had all the opportunities to reach out and make music with him. I kept delaying, kept getting caught up in whatever stupid shit I was doing. Now he's gone forever. Shit is crazy."

AKA said ProKid changed his life and spoke about the influence he had over his career.

ProKids family issued a statement in the early hours of Thursday morning confirming that he had died.

"He suffered a severe seizure attack while visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his death at 20:38."

Tributes have been pouring in for the musician for hours on social media with many celebs tweeting messages about their experience with him.

