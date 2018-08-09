BREAKING | 'He suffered a severe seizure attack' - ProKid's family confirms
The rapper's death was confirmed through a statement during the early hours of Thursday morning.
News of award-winning, hip-hop artist Linda "ProKid" Mkhize's death, after having a seizure at the age of 37 has sent shockwaves through the nation on Thursday morning.
ProKid's family confirmed the news through a media statement after an outpouring of tributes from fans and high-profile personalities emerged on social media.
"The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid of Hip-Hop passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. He suffered a severe seizure attack, whilst visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist, they did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 20.38pm," read part of the statement.
The statement went on to add that ProKid's family requested privacy as they tried to process the tragedy.
"Further details will be furnished as soon as his family has gathered."
ProKid, who was considered to be one of the "pioneers" of hip-hop in SA will be remembered to his contribution to the industry and for hits such as Ghetto Science and Uthini Ngo Pro.
Meanwhile, thousands of fans have filled Twitter with heartfelt tributes in ProKid's honour.
Dankie San you made ghetto metaphors and punchlines seem effortless, you birthed a whole generation of spitters that were inspired by your style. A rap pioneer, word engineer top 5 dead or alive. #RipProKid and condolences to your family. pic.twitter.com/NhDo19QUTJ— SlikourOnLife (@slikouron) August 9, 2018
Praying the news is not true, but If it is then my brother I wish you safe passage into heaven. You were indeed a pioneer, a legend and one incredible Emcee. For the record I never considered you a ProKid but rather a ProKing! #RIPProKid #RipPRO #RIPLindaMkhize 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XgG9GzixFv— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) August 8, 2018
You inspired me to get involved in the SA hip hop culture for the purpose of putting our hood on the map. Ngiybonga for ukusivulela eMashona.— Tweezy (@TweezyZA) August 9, 2018
JANGALALA Representer. #1 Soweto Boy. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Lala Ngoxolo Grootman lam, I’ll take it from here. Dankie San. 🙏🏿#RIPProkid 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/73PDf3z8w6
“Nigcwel' uSoulja Boy ngathi nikwi-exile, an'buy' ezweni,— Prince Mopheme (@PrinceMopheme) August 9, 2018
And YOOOOUUUUU blomera ver, whoa, ithi ngin'khumbuzeni”
😭😭😭😭😭 We lost a special one!! I’m lost for words 💔Thank you for giving me a chance Mkhize . #RIPProKid pic.twitter.com/N0pMRogITm
May his beloved soul rest in peace— Dₐᵣₜₕ ᵥₐdₑᵣ 🗯 (@sphethomafia) August 8, 2018
Lala ngoxolo grootman #RIPProkid pic.twitter.com/aZEvBBkdtq