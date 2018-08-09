'Girls are always trying to get my number'- At school with Robbie Malinga Jnr
Have you ever wondered what it's like to go to school as one of the most talked about teenagers in Mzansi?
Well Robbie Malinga Jnr says nothing has changed except for getting a shoutout in assembly and girls trying to apply for his digits.
The son of late music producer Robbie Malinga shot into the spotlight earlier this year when he started posting pictures of himself flexing with cars and expensive clothing on his father's Instagram.
In a matter of weeks Robbie Jnr had the whole nation talking about him and his now famous expression: "It's too much."
With all the hype, award ceremony red carpets, TV interviews and extravagant social media posts it is hard to believe that he is only 17 years old and still has to go home in the afternoon to do homework.
But is life different when you're a teen celeb? Robbie spills the tea for us.
The crew
"Nothing has really changed. They still see me as the same person. We are real mates and nothing changes. I mean they are hyped and happy for me but it's not like I'm suddenly too cool to be part of the crew."
The teachers
"That time I was in the news every day, the teachers were reading it and they would say 'Hey! We saw you in the news' or would even say 'It's too much'. Everyone would laugh but we know it was just good fun."
The girls
"The girls are always trying to get my number but I am not even looking at that right now. I have a lot on my plate and so they are hyped but I don't pay it attention."
The shoutouts
"After one of the articles about me came out they called me up in assembly and told everyone. You kind of just go with it but yeah, man, it is what it is."
Bullies
"I have never been bullied at school. I am a people's person."
The homework
"I go to a really advanced school, so my parents have really invested in my education. I feel like I have to study and pass well so that I can carry on their legacy. In my life, everything is balanced, school, socialising. Everything."
Life after school
"I have actually decided to not do music until after school. When I feel I am ready and can focus on it without complications. Books come before anything else. I want to study IT and sound engineering after school."