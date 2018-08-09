'Girls are always trying to get my number'- At school with Robbie Malinga Jnr

Have you ever wondered what it's like to go to school as one of the most talked about teenagers in Mzansi?

Well Robbie Malinga Jnr says nothing has changed except for getting a shoutout in assembly and girls trying to apply for his digits.

The son of late music producer Robbie Malinga shot into the spotlight earlier this year when he started posting pictures of himself flexing with cars and expensive clothing on his father's Instagram.

In a matter of weeks Robbie Jnr had the whole nation talking about him and his now famous expression: "It's too much."

With all the hype, award ceremony red carpets, TV interviews and extravagant social media posts it is hard to believe that he is only 17 years old and still has to go home in the afternoon to do homework.

But is life different when you're a teen celeb? Robbie spills the tea for us.

The crew

"Nothing has really changed. They still see me as the same person. We are real mates and nothing changes. I mean they are hyped and happy for me but it's not like I'm suddenly too cool to be part of the crew."