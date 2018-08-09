Here's what to expect when US comedian Ruben Paul heads to Mzansi
US comedian Ruben Paul has promised comedy lovers nothing but a great time when he heads to Mzansi later this week for the Blacks Only comedy concert.
Now, we don't know about other parts of the world but here at home, we know how to have a great time and humour is one of our strong suits nje! Like as a country!
Struu God, like we are so good, it should be able to go onto our CVs, so that is why we needed to know if Ruben is ready to make us laugh.
The funnyman has promised that he's coming prepared!
The US comedian is internationally acclaimed and has some pretty impressive things on his CV. Like the fact that he was writer for HBO’s All Def Comedy Jam and in 2014, he was invited to perform at one of the biggest comedy festivals in the world, the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.
But here on home soil Ruben will be sharing the stage with Mzansi's best, including the likes of Skhumba, Tumi Morake and Mpho Popps.
So Ruben definitely has his work cut out for him...
TshisaLIVE recently quizzed Ruben about what he has in store for Mzansi. Here's what he had to say...
What can we expect and look forward to at your show?
A great time. Come ready to laugh and have a great time. Learn about my life and experiences.
This is SA bro... we are forever ready for laughs!
Are you planning on staying longer after the show? If so, which places would you like to visit?
Unfortunately not on this trip. I have to get back to the US for other shows and I'm also working on a couple of television projects. I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Joburg, Cape town and Durban on other visits but I plan to come back and spend a lot more time. I truly love visiting SA.
Okay... you better come back soon then...
Who are your biggest comic influences?
Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Eddie Murphy, and Damon Wayans.
Legends!
Advice for upcoming comedians?
Speak from your heart. Be yourself. Don’t try and be like anyone else. There is no one on earth who is exactly like you. Use that. Be who YOU were created to be. That will make you different from everyone else.
We are all unique, don’t hide that uniqueness, be original, and perform as much as possible. The more you perform, the better you get.
Meanwhile this was us, you know, for all our stand up comedy dreams!