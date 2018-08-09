Here's what to expect when US comedian Ruben Paul heads to Mzansi

US comedian Ruben Paul has promised comedy lovers nothing but a great time when he heads to Mzansi later this week for the Blacks Only comedy concert.

Now, we don't know about other parts of the world but here at home, we know how to have a great time and humour is one of our strong suits nje! Like as a country!

Struu God, like we are so good, it should be able to go onto our CVs, so that is why we needed to know if Ruben is ready to make us laugh.

The funnyman has promised that he's coming prepared!

The US comedian is internationally acclaimed and has some pretty impressive things on his CV. Like the fact that he was writer for HBO’s All Def Comedy Jam and in 2014, he was invited to perform at one of the biggest comedy festivals in the world, the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

But here on home soil Ruben will be sharing the stage with Mzansi's best, including the likes of Skhumba, Tumi Morake and Mpho Popps.

So Ruben definitely has his work cut out for him...