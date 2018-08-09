TshisaLIVE

'I put my pain & experiences in my music,' says Mshoza

09 August 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mshoza tries to stay away from hogging headlines but believes it proves the power of her brand.
Image: Via Mshoza's Instagram

After facing many personal challenges over the past few months, Mshoza has turned to music as a form of therapy.

The kwaito star recently came out of hiding after she fled the home she shared with estranged husband,  Thuthukani Mvula amidst assault allegations. Mshoza opened a case of assault with police, however the matter is still before the court. 

Mshoza told TshisaLIVE that it has been a difficult time for her, but she has decided to channel her emotions into her music.  

"My music is mostly personal. I put my pain and experiences in my music. I believe in saying things that come from the heart. I don't just sing about takkies because takkies are in fashion. If I went with trends, I would be singing hip-hop now or gqom."

Even though Mshoza does not believe in giving into trends, she has often found herself topping the social media trends list.

Last month a fake Twitter account using her name claimed Cassper owed the star R100k. Some of her fans were concerned that she might be a soft target for those trying to get fame by using her name.

Mshoza said even though she didn't do it deliberately, being a topic of discussion proved how strong her brand was. 

"Superstars never get tired of fame. I take it as it comes but it just shows you that the name is so powerful. There are a lot of people who would like their name to trend every now and then. I don't do it deliberately but it shows my brand is strong."

Mshoza said even though she had a loyal following, fans were often inconsistent.

"I don't take it too seriously because fans are not consistent. When you go gold they love you to bits, when you have zero cents they say you are dead to them. So, I just go with the flow."

