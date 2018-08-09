TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES | Let's take a trip down memory lane in honour of ProKid

09 August 2018 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Veteran hip-hop musician ProKid died on Wednesday evening.
Image: Gallo Images/ Thabo Moloto

Fans across the country are struggling to come to terms with Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize's death, which was confirmed on Thursday morning. 

The rapper's family confirmed his death in a media statement issued in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid of hip-hop passed away on Wednesday.  He suffered a severe seizure attack whilst visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 20.38," read part of the statement. 

The family have requested privacy as they try to process the tragedy. 

In honour of the contribution ProKid has made to the hip-hop scene, here's a look into  The Ghetto Science hitmaker's life in pictures:

Date unknown. ProKid at the Metro Fm Awards.
Image: Gallo Images/Thabo Moloto
December 2005. ProKid doing what he loved.
Image: Gallo Images/Thabo Moloto
ProKid teamed up with fellow rapper K.O in October 2016.
Image: Via Linda "ProKid"Mkhize's Instagram
May 2006. Hip-Hop artist ProKid entertaining the crowd
Image: Gallo Images/Thabo Moloto
August 2006. ProKid from Gallo Records in action.
Image: Gallo Images/Thabo Moloto
March 2018. ProKid shared a picture of himself with his daughter on social media and captioned it: "Sunday swings with my bestie♥ #LOVE"
Image: Via Linda "ProKid"Mkhize's Instagram
June 2011. ProKid spoke to Sunday World at Montecasino Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Sundayworld/Sibusiso Msibi
January 2017. ProKid met Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. In a post on social media he wrote: Why take shots at the king? I take shots with kings."
Image: Via Linda "ProKid"Mkhize's Instagram
June 2006. ProKid poses during an interview with Sunday World at Monte Casino in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images/Sundayworld/Sibusiso Msibi
Date unknown.ProKid performs
Image: Gallo Images/Thabo Moloto

