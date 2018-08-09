IN PICTURES | Let's take a trip down memory lane in honour of ProKid

Fans across the country are struggling to come to terms with Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize's death, which was confirmed on Thursday morning.

The rapper's family confirmed his death in a media statement issued in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid of hip-hop passed away on Wednesday. He suffered a severe seizure attack whilst visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 20.38," read part of the statement.