Jerry Mofokeng’s son Lerato Makhetha: I want to succeed on my own

Lerato Makhetha has spent over 15 years trying to make his mark in the industry, all while trying not to be overshadowed by the legacy of his father, veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng.

"I have always had a deep need to self-actualise. I have always found it important that I create a name for myself despite my father. I don't want my achievements to be overshadowed by people saying I got a certain opportunity because of my father. It is a personal journey for me."

Although his father is proud of him, Jerry at first didn't encourage him to be an actor and thought it was a phase he was going through. Instead Jerry wanted him to focus on his music career and not get distracted.

"It was good for me because I am stubborn. It was necessary for me to keep pushing because if I he had just been like okay and spoke to people to open doors for me, I would probably not have been so hungry to succeed. I am grateful for him."

Lerato said that he saw himself as both an actor and a musician, and was working hard to get recognised as both.

While his music is only starting to take off, his acting career is flourishing with a role on Isidingo as Ntando Sibeko.

Lerato inherited the role from Loyiso MacDonald. He said he was nervous at first to take on the role but has received a lot of support from fans and people on the show.

"This has been easily my dream role. It has been difficult at times but I feel like this is where I am supposed to be in my life at the moment."