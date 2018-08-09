'Jesus is an ancestor, right?' Mandisa Nduna on spirituality

The Emoyeni series has opened up a series of debates over spirituality among viewers and Mandisa Nduna, who has starred in one of the films has shared her thoughts on the spiritual realm.

When TshisaLIVE asked her how she felt about the approach to spirituality explored in the Emoyeni series, which was co-created and produced by her girlfriend and actress Thishiwe Ziqubu, Mandisa said she loved how they navigated the otherwise complex subject.

"I love the spirituality approached in the film because for me it doesn't matter what you call spirits, whether it's the holy spirit, ghost, angels or ancestors. We can't deny that there's a connection there. Nobody can walk around, even the most religious kind of people, and say that they don't feel the connection because when they talk about the holy spirit that's what they talking about because Jesus is an ancestor, right?"

I mean, Jesus is a person who supposedly lived, a very long time ago and died but he's still very present spiritually. That sounds like an ancestor to me!"

Mandisa said personally she believed in a higher power and felt that despite people addressing that spiritual power in different ways, that didn't actually mean they don't believe in it.