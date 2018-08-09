#RIPProKid | Five powerful celebrity tributes about ProKid's impact on the hip-hop game
The hip-hop fraternity is mourning the loss of musician ProKid after it was confirmed he died on Wednesday night at the age of 37. South African celebrities have joined thousands of fans in remembering the legacy he's left behind.
ProKid's family released a statement in the early hours of Thursday morning confirming his death.
"He suffered a severe seizure attack whilst visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 20.38," read part of the statement.
ProKid has been dubbed one of the "pioneers" of hip-hop and was known for giving Mzansi hits like Ghetto Science and Uthini Ngo Pro.
Here's 5 powerful quotes from celebs on how ProKid changed the game.
Slikour
Dankie San you made ghetto metaphors and punchlines seem effortless, you birthed a whole generation of spitters that were inspired by your style. A rap pioneer, word engineer top 5 dead or alive. #RipProKid and condolences to your family. pic.twitter.com/NhDo19QUTJ— SlikourOnLife (@slikouron) August 9, 2018
AKA
There would be no charts to top, no deals to sign, no tours no nothing without Linda Mkhize and what he did for this industry & that’s the shit we got caught up in, too busy with our own nonsense to reach out to our own big brother and talk to him, sit with him. Appreciate him 💔— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 8, 2018
Producer and rapper Tweezy
You inspired me to get involved in the SA hip hop culture for the purpose of putting our hood on the map. Ngiybonga for ukusivulela eMashona.— Tweezy (@TweezyZA) August 9, 2018
JANGALALA Representer. #1 Soweto Boy. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Lala Ngoxolo Grootman lam, I’ll take it from here. Dankie San. 🙏🏿#RIPProkid 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/73PDf3z8w6
ProVerb
Praying the news is not true, but If it is then my brother I wish you safe passage into heaven. You were indeed a pioneer, a legend and one incredible Emcee. For the record I never considered you a ProKid but rather a ProKing! #RIPProKid #RipPRO #RIPLindaMkhize 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XgG9GzixFv— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) August 8, 2018