#RIPProKid | Five powerful celebrity tributes about ProKid's impact on the hip-hop game

09 August 2018 - 06:33 By Karishma Thakurdin
ProKid has left behind a lasting legacy.
The hip-hop fraternity is mourning the loss of musician ProKid after it was confirmed he died on Wednesday night at the age of 37. South African celebrities have joined thousands of fans in remembering the legacy he's left behind. 

ProKid's family released a statement in the early hours of Thursday morning confirming his death. 

"He suffered a severe seizure attack whilst visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 20.38," read part of the statement. 

ProKid has been dubbed one of the "pioneers" of hip-hop and was known for giving Mzansi hits like Ghetto Science and Uthini Ngo Pro. 

Here's 5 powerful quotes from celebs on how ProKid changed the game. 

Slikour 

AKA

Producer and rapper Tweezy 

ProVerb

HHP

