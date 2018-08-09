RIPProKid | 'I tried to find myself again'- My last interview with ProKid

When the musician felt he had gushed enough, he politely told me, with a laugh, that we could now "get down to business".

The first thing we spoke about was healing

In the last few years PRO had been trying to re-conquer the charts with his music but he found a higher calling as a healer in his community after it was communicated to him in a dream.

"I see things, most of the time it is something that I need to do or a message to take action. People might think I am a prophet but I am not a traditional healer or prophet, I am just PRO.

"I am a leader. This gift is to help people, like those who are homeless or need support. I don't do medicine, I just try to reach people through support and music. It is amazing how you can touch a person's life through music or just being there," he said.

It was apt that we spoke about healing because he had to dig deep within himself to heal and forgive an industry that seemingly forgot about his contribution.

There was a fire in his voice when he spoke about the lack of respect in the industry and how he was trying to find himself again after being kicked down so many times.

I was taken aback, he was unapologetic.

"The ones that came after HHP, I don't think they embraced him. They didn't treat him right or appreciate him. They are quick to forget the people who put them there. People who were once your friend don't f**k with you anymore.

"F*ck them all! I learnt to just focus on my music and write more verses. I went into studio and just made proper music. I forgot the backstabbing and the nonsense and tried to find myself again," he said.