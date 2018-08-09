Sbahle Mpisane in a 'critical condition' after Durban car crash

Sbahle Mpisane is in a critical condition at a Durban hospital after being involved in a serious car crash on Victoria Embankment in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sources within the emergency medical services have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Sbahle had been critically injured when her car left the road and hit a pole. The vehicle overturned, leaving her trapped inside.

The TV personality and fitness fundi was apparently rushed to Netcare St Augustines Hospital where she's been treated for multiple traumatic injuries and was in a critical condition, sources said.

RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson confirmed that paramedics attended an accident on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment).

He said a critically injured woman was treated and stabilised at the scene before being transported to city hospital.

However, Garrith would not be drawn into commenting on the identity of the woman.

Attempts to get additional comment from Sbahle's boyfriend and soccer star Itumeleng Khune, as well as to reach a family spokesperson, was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Meanwhile, fans have filled social media with messages of prayer under the hashtag #PrayForSbahle ever since horrific pictures from the accident scene emerged.