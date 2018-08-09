TshisaLIVE

Sbahle Mpisane in a 'critical condition' after Durban car crash

09 August 2018 - 09:48 By Jeff Wicks
Paramedics rushed Sbahle to hospital with serious injuries.
Paramedics rushed Sbahle to hospital with serious injuries.
Image: Via Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane is in a critical condition at a Durban hospital after being involved in a serious car crash on Victoria Embankment in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sources within the emergency medical services have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Sbahle had been critically injured when her car left the road and hit a pole. The vehicle overturned, leaving her trapped inside. 

The TV personality and fitness fundi was apparently rushed to Netcare St Augustines Hospital where she's been treated for multiple traumatic injuries and was in a critical condition, sources said. 

RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson confirmed that paramedics attended an accident on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment). 

He said a critically injured woman was treated and stabilised at the scene before being transported to city hospital. 

However, Garrith would not be drawn into commenting on the identity of the woman. 

Attempts to get additional comment from Sbahle's boyfriend and soccer star Itumeleng Khune, as well as to reach a family spokesperson, was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. 

Meanwhile, fans have filled social media with messages of prayer under the hashtag #PrayForSbahle ever since horrific pictures from the accident scene emerged. 

Hip-hop star ProKid, 37, dead after 'severe seizure'

ProKid's family have confirmed that the hip-hop veteran died after having a seizure on Wednesday night
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

AKA on ProKid's death: 'He changed my life. I wish I had taken more time to reach out to him'

AKA said ProKid gave him his first break as an artist.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH | One of ProKid's last gigs before his death

ProKid had fans cheering and singing along to his music.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

#RIPProKid | Five powerful celebrity tributes about ProKid's impact on the hip-hop game

The entertainment industry has been plunged into mourning after ProKid's death was confirmed.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Isibaya’s Ayanda Borotho shades tithing: We deny people because we think we're ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Bonang told a tweep to 'feel free to f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  3. Beyoncé's iconic Vogue cover is here - Twitter goes beserk TshisaLIVE
  4. Major sponsor pulls out of kwaito awards after outrage over Brickz' performance TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi shares heartfelt condolences for Khensani Maseko TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X