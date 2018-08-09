Thenjiwe Moseley is making international money moves in comedy

While SA is slowly waking up to the talent that is Thenjiwe Moseley, the world caught that train a long time ago and sis is already performing at sold out shows in the UK.

If you haven't been paying attention to Thenjiwe, you are playing yourself!

So who is this Thenjiwe Moseley anyway?

Thenjiwe describes herself as the life of the party and someone who you should know by now. She told TshisaLIVE who she is, in her own words.

"I would describe myself to a stranger, as a carefree, bubbly woman from KwaMashu. I have a great sense of humour, I'm a great listener and a yummy mommy. I love to travel and I am the life of any party."

The comedian-turned-actress has already featured on the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Road in 2015, then went on to have a major recurring role as Zodwa in the e.tv drama series Harvest.

She's currently making her presence felt on Imbewu as the prophetess on a mission.