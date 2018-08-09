Thenjiwe Moseley is making international money moves in comedy
While SA is slowly waking up to the talent that is Thenjiwe Moseley, the world caught that train a long time ago and sis is already performing at sold out shows in the UK.
If you haven't been paying attention to Thenjiwe, you are playing yourself!
So who is this Thenjiwe Moseley anyway?
Thenjiwe describes herself as the life of the party and someone who you should know by now. She told TshisaLIVE who she is, in her own words.
"I would describe myself to a stranger, as a carefree, bubbly woman from KwaMashu. I have a great sense of humour, I'm a great listener and a yummy mommy. I love to travel and I am the life of any party."
The comedian-turned-actress has already featured on the Mzansi Magic telenovela The Road in 2015, then went on to have a major recurring role as Zodwa in the e.tv drama series Harvest.
She's currently making her presence felt on Imbewu as the prophetess on a mission.
But that is not why we are here...
The South African comedian and MC rose to fame through her YouTube channel of comedic sketch videos but now her comedy has opened international doors for her.
"Standup comedy is who I am, when I am on stage telling jokes, I get to be as many characters as I want to be within one set. I will never leave comedy, I love writing my own jokes and performing in front of a live audience," she said.
The comedian in Thenjiwe is here to stay and you only have to look at her social media accounts to find proof.
"It’s always exciting to share the stage with comedians from all over the world."
And in case you can't be a jet setter like sis Thenjiwe, she's also all over your TV screen, like a heat rash.
"I also have my two of my sitcoms Judge Thenjiwe Khambule and Meet the Khambules, which I created, wrote and starred in and they have both been commissioned for season 2, which is very exciting."
Now this is a woman with a plan! Get your paper sis!