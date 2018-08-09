WATCH | One of ProKid's last gigs before his death
Just more than a month before his untimely death, hip-hop veteran Linda "ProKid" Mkhize gave a show-stopping performance at the Basha Uhuru music festival. Little did fans know it would be one of Pro's last big shows.
The rapper, who has been away from the spotlight for some time, had fans enthralled and screaming from the minute he came out for the performance.
A video on his Instagram, the last he posted before his death on Wednesday night, captured a moment where he had the crowd jumping to his hit Sekela.
Pro ended the performance by telling the crowd to make some noise for themselves.
"What a beautiful crowd," he added.
The MC then jumped onto stage during the performance to pay tribute to the legend.
"Give him a round of applause one last time. A lot of you might not know but he is one of the founders of commercial hip-hop, and I say commercial hip-hop respectfully. So, one last time, make some noise."
#BashaUhuru18 Prokid on the stage at Basha Uhuru 2018. Its a beautiful evening ✨ pic.twitter.com/vGbAw5z2co— Kat_Global Citizen (@KatSekhotho) June 30, 2018
In the hours following Pro's death, the concert's organisers shared a message on Twitter, remembering fondly how he had waved to the crowd, only to be called back onto stage to give one last salute to the crowd of screaming fans.
Rest In Peace #ProKid, what a great performance you delivered at Basha Uhuru. How you waved at the crowd when you finished performing... went backstage and returned to wave back some more... saying your goodbyes to your fans. You were a true genuine gift to the hip hop world!— Basha Uhuru (@BashaUhuru) August 9, 2018
Pro's family confirmed his death through a statement in the early hours of Thursday morning. The performer had been visiting friends on Wednesday night when he suffered a "severe seizure".