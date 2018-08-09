TshisaLIVE

WATCH | One of ProKid's last gigs before his death

09 August 2018 - 07:25 By Kyle Zeeman
ProKid performed at the Basha Uhuru music festival just over a month before his death.
ProKid performed at the Basha Uhuru music festival just over a month before his death.
Image: Via ProKid's Instagram

Just more than a month before his untimely death, hip-hop veteran Linda "ProKid" Mkhize gave a show-stopping performance at the Basha Uhuru music festival. Little did fans know it would be one of Pro's last big shows.

The rapper, who has been away from the spotlight for some time, had fans enthralled and screaming from the minute he came out for the performance. 

A video on his Instagram, the last he posted before his death on Wednesday night, captured a moment where he had the crowd jumping to his hit Sekela.

BASHA UHURU

A post shared by Linda PRO Mkhize (@promkhize_za) on

Pro ended the performance by telling the crowd to make some noise for themselves.

"What a beautiful crowd," he added.

The MC then jumped onto stage during the performance to pay tribute to the legend.

"Give him a round of applause one last time. A lot of you might not know but he is one of the founders of commercial hip-hop, and I say commercial hip-hop respectfully. So, one last time, make some noise."

In the hours following Pro's death, the concert's organisers shared a message on Twitter, remembering fondly how he had waved to the crowd, only to be called back onto stage to give one last salute to the crowd of screaming fans. 

Pro's family confirmed his death through a statement in the early hours of Thursday morning. The performer had been visiting friends on Wednesday night when he suffered a "severe seizure".  

Hip-hop star ProKid, 37, dead after 'severe seizure'

ProKid's family have confirmed that the hip-hop veteran died after having a seizure on Wednesday night
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

AKA on ProKid's death: 'He changed my life. I wish I had taken more time to reach out to him'

AKA said ProKid gave him his first break as an artist.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

#RIPProKid | 'I tried to find myself again'- My last interview with ProKid

The award-winning rapper spoke candidly about his life and how he wanted respect.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

#RIPProKid Tributes pour in for 'number one Soweto boy' ProKid

He was been called one of Soweto's finest.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

#RIPProKid | Five powerful celebrity tributes about ProKid's impact on the hip-hop game

The entertainment industry has been plunged into mourning after ProKid's death was confirmed.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Isibaya’s Ayanda Borotho shades tithing: We deny people because we think we're ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Bonang told a tweep to 'feel free to f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  3. Beyoncé's iconic Vogue cover is here - Twitter goes beserk TshisaLIVE
  4. Major sponsor pulls out of kwaito awards after outrage over Brickz' performance TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi shares heartfelt condolences for Khensani Maseko TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X