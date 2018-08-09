Socialite and social media celebrity Sbahle Mpisane is fighting for her life in hospital‚ with her family gathering at Durban’s Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital on Thursday.

Sources within the emergency medical services have told TimesLIVE that Mpisane had been critically injured when her car left the road and hit a pole in an accident that took place at about 4.30am on Thursday.

The vehicle overturned‚ leaving her trapped inside.

The TV personality and fitness fundi was reportedly rushed hospital by ambulance‚ where she's been treated for multiple traumatic injuries and was in a critical condition‚ sources said.

Her father‚ Sbu Mpisane‚ said that the family was holding a vigil at the hospital.

“We are all here at the hospital and things are very emotional for us‚ as you can imagine having a child in the intensive care unit‚” he said.

“She is still in a critical condition right now.”

Mpisane said the reason his daughter’s car had careened from the road and hit a pole remained unknown.

“There is a lot we still don’t know about how and why this happened. All we have been told is that she had an accident.”

RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson confirmed that paramedics attended an accident on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment).

He said a critically injured woman was treated and stabilised at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Jamieson added that the cause of the accident was unclear and was being investigated by police.