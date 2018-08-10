AKA defends Sbahle after horror car crash, sends a troll spinning

While AKA encouraged fans to join him in prayer, a troll came lurking and joked that he hoped Sbahle's "booty is okay."

AKA was having none of it and launched into a tirade against the hater.

"We are talking about a young woman fighting for her life on women’s day of all days and you tweet this sh**t?" AKA wrote angrily.

He then called out the troll's bio, which spoke about Jesus and suggested the troll's comment was unchristian. AKA added that the person was "less than nothing" and told him to deactivate his account.

Within minutes the account had been deactivated and the offensive tweet was deleted.

Meanwhile, Sbahle's family told TshisaLIVE they were holding a vigil for her as she fights for her life in ICU.

“We are all here at the hospital and things are very emotional for us‚ as you can imagine having a child in the intensive care unit‚” her father Sbu Mpisane said on Thursday.