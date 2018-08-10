TshisaLIVE

AKA defends Sbahle after horror car crash, sends a troll spinning

10 August 2018 - 10:35 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA told a troll where to get off after they cracked a joke about Sbahle.
AKA told a troll where to get off after they cracked a joke about Sbahle.
Image: AKA via Instagram

Rapper AKA has come to Sbahle Mpisane's defence after a troll tried to make light of a plea for prayers after she was involved in a car crash during the early hours of Thursday morning. 

Sbahle was rushed to Netcare St Augustines Hospital in Durban in the early hours of Thursday morning, where she was treated for multiple traumatic injuries. Paramedics had to use jaws of life to remove her from the vehicle after it overturned. 

News of the accident sent shockwaves across Mzansi and AKA joined the nation in praying for the fitness fundi's speedy recovery.

While AKA encouraged fans to join him in prayer, a troll came lurking and joked that he hoped Sbahle's "booty is okay."

AKA was having none of it and launched into a tirade against the hater.

"We are talking about a young woman fighting for her life on women’s day of all days and you tweet this sh**t?" AKA wrote angrily.

He then called out the troll's bio, which spoke about Jesus and suggested the troll's comment was unchristian. AKA added that the person was "less than nothing" and told him to deactivate his account.

Within minutes the account had been deactivated and the offensive tweet was deleted. 

Meanwhile, Sbahle's family told TshisaLIVE they were holding a vigil for her as she fights for her life in ICU.

“We are all here at the hospital and things are very emotional for us‚ as you can imagine having a child in the intensive care unit‚” her father Sbu Mpisane said on Thursday.

Sbahle Mpisane in a 'critical condition' after Durban car crash

Fans have filled social media with prayers for Sbahle Mpisane after car crash.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Itu Khune breaks his silence on girlfriend Sbahle's car crash

"You're in my prayers," Itumeleng Khune tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Police open reckless and negligent driving investigation following Sbahle Mpisane crash

The car accident which left celebrity Sbahle Mpisane fighting for her life has now become the subject of a criminal investigation.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

‘We are all here at the hospital‚’ says Sbahle Mpisane’s dad after horror car crash

Socialite and social media celebrity Sbahle Mpisane is fighting for her life in hospital‚ with her family gathering at Durban’s Netcare St ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fifi Cooper: I am not an EFF puppet TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Bonang told author Jackie Phamotse to 'f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  3. Nicole Nyaba causes a Twitter storm after threatening to leak nudes TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's why Bonang told a tweep to 'feel free to f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  5. Still don't know why Nicole Nyaba is all over your TL? Here's the 411! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X