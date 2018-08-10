Bonang shares iconic Y Mag cover she did with ProKid
As the nation continues to mourn the death of ProKid, Bonang Matheba join thousands of fans in remembering the hip-hop pioneer's legacy.
ProKid's family confirmed his death through a statement released during the early hours of Thursday morning, stating that he had suffered a "severe seizure".
Ever since then, fans and high-profile personalities have filled social media with messages about the lasting impact he made through his music.
Bonang decided to take it all the way back to when Pro and her graced the cover of Y Mag.
Queen B wore a revealing bikini while Pro showed off his chiseled physique without a shirt on.
"He was always so kind & sincere...bathong Linda..fela yalo papa? We lost an icon today...my deepest condolences to ProKid’s family, friends & fans..Re re ba gomotsege, ba tie mo moweng ka nako e e thata e."
Meanwhile, close friend and rapper Gigi Lamayne told TshisaLIVE that ProKid's family were devastated, but were trying to be strong for each other.
"I was talking to the mother of his daughter and she was so sad. He had so much to offer. It is horrible. I don't have the words to describe how horrible it is. She is devastated, they all are. His daughter is only three and she's running around the house, she doesn't understand what is going on."