IN MEMES | Tweeps are totes over Diamond winning everything on The Queen

Diamond is responsible for the pain The Queen viewers are going through at the moment with multiple funerals and chaos reigning supreme. Meanwhile, he's making it hard for tweeps to totally hate him because he's proving to be so good at being a villain.

You know it's serious when viewers can't decide if they love you or hate you and that is exactly how it has been. The guy has brought nothing but trouble since he came into the picture and he continues to cause chaos.

All tweeps want is for things to go back to normal, where Harriet is ruling the town with only Gracious as her rival because at least they can take each other on.

Diamond just doesn't play fair and tweeps can't handle it although he is brilliant as a villain!