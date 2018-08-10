IN MEMES | Tweeps are totes over Diamond winning everything on The Queen
Diamond is responsible for the pain The Queen viewers are going through at the moment with multiple funerals and chaos reigning supreme. Meanwhile, he's making it hard for tweeps to totally hate him because he's proving to be so good at being a villain.
You know it's serious when viewers can't decide if they love you or hate you and that is exactly how it has been. The guy has brought nothing but trouble since he came into the picture and he continues to cause chaos.
All tweeps want is for things to go back to normal, where Harriet is ruling the town with only Gracious as her rival because at least they can take each other on.
Diamond just doesn't play fair and tweeps can't handle it although he is brilliant as a villain!
Somebody kill Diamond for https://t.co/cC12kPvyMj sharp ka this character #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MHyzbxaVar— Ron (@drdwing) August 9, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlo (@matelelela) August 9, 2018
By the time you guys get the warrant, Diamond would be long gone pic.twitter.com/2DcPlFqCA4
Shouldn't Diamond be arrested for attempted murder and kidnapping ? Why do they need search warrants😞 ? Khanthi keng— TightCircleKindaGirl (@KayMo13864030) August 9, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/WnoWIJg505
Diamond enja ya game always 10 step ahead #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hfpOS569W7— Pico Mongalane (@getopico) August 9, 2018
Me at Diamond's party ......#thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/RDZ7DioDQC— makhalangane (@makhalangane) August 9, 2018
Weeehhh Diamond would ve relocated to another house #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Faz6VjDOll— Naledi Nay Ngubane (@NalediNgubane) August 9, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi diamond is gonna get away with everything....... pic.twitter.com/atEV4amCVh— CeeJay (@Ceejayjnr3) August 9, 2018
So the girl chose Benni over Diamond??😱😱😱— Bonkié (@Bokangtladi) August 9, 2018
Does this girl need a slap or what??#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IBorC7P0Ch
But in all honesty, we all (and I mean all) really want Brutus back.
That is the only thing that will make everything okay in the world...
#TheQueenMzansi when they say Brutus is dead but you can smell Issa lie in their story line pic.twitter.com/K8begw42gk— MATIMU GIVEN MHLANGA (@MatimuZone4) August 9, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi My family reversed the DSTV debit order on Sunday because Brutus Shakespeare is nowhere to be seen😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fqHQssX5di— Ayanda Zwane (@ApjZwane) August 9, 2018