TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Tweeps are totes over Diamond winning everything on The Queen

10 August 2018 - 10:12 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Zolisa Xaluva plays Diamond the villain on The Queen.
Actor Zolisa Xaluva plays Diamond the villain on The Queen.
Image: Via Twitter

Diamond is responsible for the pain The Queen viewers are going through at the moment with multiple funerals and chaos reigning supreme. Meanwhile, he's making it hard for tweeps to totally hate him because he's proving to be so good at being a villain.

You know it's serious when viewers can't decide if they love you or hate you and that is exactly how it has been. The guy has brought nothing but trouble since he came into the picture and he continues to cause chaos.

All tweeps want is for things to go back to normal, where Harriet is ruling the town with only Gracious as her rival because at least they can take each other on.

Diamond just doesn't play fair and tweeps can't handle it although he is brilliant as a villain! 

But in all honesty, we all (and I mean all) really want Brutus back.

That is the only thing that will make everything okay in the world...

'Jesus is an ancestor, right?' Mandisa Nduna on spirituality

Mandisa Nduna shares her views on spirituality.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Skolopad is a woman with a new mission & renewed focus...well kinda

Skolopad has a new lease on life!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sbahle Mpisane in a 'critical condition' after Durban car crash

Fans have filled social media with prayers for Sbahle Mpisane after car crash.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zikhona Sodlaka on questions about being lesbian

Zikhona says she is flattered by the attention but she's looking for an Idris Elba type man.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fifi Cooper: I am not an EFF puppet TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Bonang told author Jackie Phamotse to 'f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  3. Nicole Nyaba causes a Twitter storm after threatening to leak nudes TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's why Bonang told a tweep to 'feel free to f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  5. Still don't know why Nicole Nyaba is all over your TL? Here's the 411! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X