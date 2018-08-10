Must read! That time ProKid won over Tembisa & made Flabba stan
ProKid's talent was so undeniable that as a young rapper he had Skwatta Kamp's Flabba ggushing over him and swayed a crowd in Tembisa from booing him, to wanting to "relocate" to Soweto because of his hits.
In the hours following the ProKid's death, those close to him have shared their fondest memories and how they met him. One of the most touching stories was from his old friend Kabomo Vilakazi.
Taking to Instagram, Kabomo shared how he was at a show in Tembisa with late Skwatta Kamp star Flabba one day when ProKid took to the stage.
"Flabba and I were stuck in traffic, trying to get into the stadium. We could hear the going ons from the outside though. We then heard the MC introduce a new artist I had never heard of called ProKid. Flabba then turned to me and said, 'You need to hear this dude'. Flabba being the prolific emcee that he was, had very high standards and was not easily impressed. So hearing the excitement in his voice, made me even more curious about this new rapper."
ProKid jumped on stage with his friend Gift "Magzz" Magubane and started singing his song, Soweto. Kabomo said it was "career suicide" to sing about a hood in another and the crowd soon started booing.
"Then Prokid started spitting (lyrics). Oh my lawwwwd, ProKid started spitting... ProKid owned every one of those Tembisa heads in that stadium with nothing but a mic in his hand. I had heard people rhyme in Zulu before, but never with such cadence, flow, timing, wit and vigour... it was a display of word wizardry of the highest level."
Kabomo said the stadium was soon "screaming Soweto! like they were ready to relocate."
ProKid died on Wednesday after suffering a seizure at the age of 37, sending shockwaves across South Africa.
ProKid's family confirmed the news in a statement following an outpouring of tributes from fans and high-profile personalities on social media in the early hours of Thursday.
"The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid ... passed away on Wednesday. He suffered a severe seizure attack while visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 8.38pm," read part of the statement.