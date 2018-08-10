ProKid’s family is heartbroken: It's horrible, they are devastated

Gigi said ProKid's wife, Ayanda was completely shattered by his death, while his mom Fikile was staying strong for those around her.

"I was talking to the mother of his daughter and she was so sad. He had so much to offer. It is horrible. I don't have the words to describe how horrible it is. She is devastated, they all are. His daughter is only three and she's running around the house, she doesn't understand what is going on.

"It is a trying time for everyone. We were out at the parents home and I was amazed at how strong his mother is doing. She is holding up for everyone. She is so hopeful. They just want people to reflect on his life and music. That is the biggest honour they can pay to his legacy and his family."

Although media have been prevented from visiting the family, Gigi said the mood at the house turned into a celebration of the star's life as A-listers, neighbours and celebs flocked to the home.

"He has such a strong family. Last night everyone got to bed so late because we were listening to his songs and remembering him. It is shocking, so sad. We are all so worried about the funeral and if we will find a place big enough to fit everyone because there were so many A-listers, neighbours and celebs who came past to visit the family and pay their respects. He was Soweto's number one boy and I think the funeral will be a massive event."

Gigi said there should be a statue in honour of him erected in Soweto because of the impact he had on the area and the people around him. This despite constantly being let down by the industry.