Survivor SA's 'Godfather' Werner getting blindsided gave us chest pains

No need to call VAR, Survivor South Africa: Philippines ‘Godfather’ Werner is well and truly out of the competition after being blindsided on this week's episode of the show.

Mzansi was left shooketh after 'The Don' who had been ruling an alliance on the show was played by the one person he helped save from elimination last week.

Jeanne, who Werner handed his hidden Immunity Idol to last week, led the revolution against her long-time ally, convincing Tom and Annalize that none of the trio had any chance of winning the R1-million prize and ‘Sole Survivor’ title if they were pitted against him in the final.

She did that by convincing Tom to forsake his sworn word to Werner that he’d never vote against him

